Game Preview: Wild at Predators

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/4) before Nashville won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/23).

D Brock Faber (1-2=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3) lead Minnesota with three points each in the series. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-0-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .921 SV% in starting both games.

C Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with three points (2-1=3) in the series. D Nick Blankenburg (0-2=2) and C Ryan O’Reilly (1-1=2) each own two points. G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators in the first game. G Juuse Saros saved 30-of-32 shots faced to earn the win for Nashville in the second meeting.