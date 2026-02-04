NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild will hit the ice one final time before the break tonight, heading to Nashville to face off against the Predators after defeating the Canadiens in OT in Saint Paul on Monday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Predators
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, February 4th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Preds
Wild Record: 33-14-10
Predators Record: 26-23-6
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 41-40-13 (15-24-7 at Nashville)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
21.5%
25.1%
Penalty Kill
80.9%
78.1%
Faceoff
51.4%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
3.26
Goals Against / Games Played
3.43
2.82
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Predators
Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/4) before Nashville won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/23).
D Brock Faber (1-2=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3) lead Minnesota with three points each in the series. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-0-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .921 SV% in starting both games.
C Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with three points (2-1=3) in the series. D Nick Blankenburg (0-2=2) and C Ryan O’Reilly (1-1=2) each own two points. G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators in the first game. G Juuse Saros saved 30-of-32 shots faced to earn the win for Nashville in the second meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Predators
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 39 points (17-22=39) in 47 games against Nashville
- D Quinn Hughes has 24 assists (0-24=24) in 18 games
- Kaprizov (7-11=18 in 13 games), Johansson (3-15=18 in 26 games), D Jared Spurgeon (4-14=18 in 44 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-16=18 in 27 games) each have 18 points
Preds Leaders Against Wild
- D Roman Josi leads Nashville with 44 points (17-27=44) in 48 career games against the Wild
- O’Reilly has 42 points (21-21=42) in 63 games
- LW Filip Forsberg owns 37 points (20-17=37) in 39 games
- Stamkos has 21 points (9-12=21) in 28 games
Recent Transactions
2/2/26
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve and reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
Recalled G Cal Petersen from Iowa under emergency conditions
1/27/26
Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
1/25/26
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
1/23/26
Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
1/22/26
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower body (10 games missed)
Marcus Foligno: illness (one game missed)
Jesper Wallstedt: illness (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
- C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
- LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
- RW Vinnie Hinostroza collected two assists in 13 games with Nashville last season
- Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
- Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
- LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
- D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
- C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42- 47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17). Haula also played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for three seasons (2010-13) and for one season (2008-09) at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Northfield
- RW Matthew Wood played one season (2024-25) at the University of Minnesota
- C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
- D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 10-4-1 in its last 15 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 2/18/17, and has won four consecutive games
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.