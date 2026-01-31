EDMONTON, AB -- The Minnesota Wild is on the road tonight, the team gearing up for some late-night hockey against the Oilers at Rogers Place. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Oilers
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 31st at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Oilers