Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Canadiens in OT for 4th straight win

Kaprizov scored from the top of the slot following Phillip Danault’s hooking penalty against him at 2:34.

Quinn Hughes had three assists to reach 400 in the NHL and extended his point streak to nine games (two goals, 14 assists), and Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber also scored for the Wild (33-14-10), who have points in six straight (5-0-1). Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson each had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves.

“We didn’t get deterred,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “We didn’t let the last part of the second and early third...I liked the response. We went right back to the game that we felt would give us a chance to win. We stayed with it. Obviously ‘Fabes’ had a nice goal for us.

“It was good to see the response after we had a little adversity where we had a couple letdowns to end the second. The third (goal) in the beginning, I thought was a fluky goal. I know it was tipped out in front, but I really liked our response."

Hughes extended his assist streak to nine games, tying Kaprizov’s franchise record (Nov. 11 to Dec. 1, 2022). He also became the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 400 career assists (484 games), trailing only Bobby Orr (437) and Paul Coffey (464).

“I mean, when you got two superstars like that passing each other the puck, they just play at a different level,” Faber said of Kaprizov and Hughes. “They think at a different level. And, you know, there's a reason they've clicked so much. They're kind of on the same wavelength."

Brendan Gallagher, Ivan Demidov and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens (31-17-8), who had won three in a row and five of seven. Jakub Dobes made 20 saves and extended his point streak to nine games (9-0-1).

“I feel we -- I think we’re aware of when we’re off a little bit,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “And I think we try and simplify and regulate a little bit. …You saw some section of our A-game tonight, just not enough of it, but it allows us to get a big point here.”

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead 38 seconds into the first period, finding the right corner from the left circle.