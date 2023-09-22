Day 2 in the Books

Boldy, Johansson, Eriksson Ek; Book It

One of the givens early on in this Wild training camp is the continued presence of Matt Boldy, Marcus Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek as a forward unit.

Although Eriksson Ek was injured late in the regular season and through all but one shift in the playoffs, Boldy and Johansson lit it up following Johansson’s arrival at the trade deadline.

If the Wild are to improve on their goal-scoring production of a year ago – they finished finishing 23rd in goals scored per game and were 29th in 5-on-5 scoring – this unit will be critical to taking some of the pressure off the team’s top unit of Kaprizov, Zuccarello and Hartman.

“When we’re all playing our style and playing together it’s a pretty great line,” said Boldy who was second on the team behind Kaprizov with 31 goals last season.

Boldy said Johansson “plays super-fast,” which has forced him to play with more pace as well.

“I think things mesh well. We’re both creative, we want to score goals and make plays so kind of that mentality together does quite a bit out there,” Boldy said.

Johansson said he feels the trio views the game the same way.

“I feel like we all work hard and we can play with the puck and that’s what makes it easy. You don’t have to think when you’re on the ice, you just play and use your instincts and that’s when hockey is fun so I think that was the biggest reason for our success last year and I think it’s just going to get better the more we play together,” Johansson said.

As far as Johansson is concerned Eriksson Ek may be the secret weapon on the line.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated guys in the league. The way he works both on and off the puck,” Johansson said. “People think that he’s mostly just a defensive centerman but he’s so skilled and he’s got a sense of scoring and all that and he makes so many plays. There’s three of us and that’s what make a difference I think.”

Evason likes the attention to detail on both sides of the puck from the unit.

“It’s a line that we can use in all different situations,” Evason said.