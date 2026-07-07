SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2026 Block Party Series presented by CUB will visit eight communities in Minnesota this summer starting on Tuesday, July 14, at the CUB location at 10520 France Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431, from 5 - 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2026 Block Party Series Presented by CUB
2026 Minnesota Wild Block Party Series
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*Tuesday, July 14 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 10520 France Ave S in Bloomington
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*Thursday, July 16 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 8690 E Point Douglas Rd S in Cottage Grove
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*Tuesday, July 21 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 12900 Riverdale Dr NW in Coon Rapids
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*Thursday, July 23 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 1008 Hwy 55 in Buffalo
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*Tuesday, July 28 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 20250 Heritage Dr #1 in Lakeville
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*Thursday, July 30 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 615 W Central Entrance in Duluth
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*Tuesday, August 4 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 100 County B Rd W in Maplewood
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*Thursday, August 6 from 5 - 8 p.m. at CUB location at 100 Opportunity Blvd in Cambridge
The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy, including a street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 25 and yard games. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.
CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.
Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.
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