Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bobby Brink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bobby Brink to a one-year, $2,750,000 contract.

Brink, 24 (7/8/2001), recorded 30 points (15-15=30), three power-play goals (PPG) and 104 shots on goal in 68 games last season with Philadelphia and Minnesota. He collected four points (2-2=4) in 13 games with Minnesota after being acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek on March 6. Brink added one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Wild, making his playoff debut in Game 2 of the First Round series at Dallas. The 5-foot-8, 169-pound native of Minnetonka, Minn., owns 98 points (38-60=98), eight PPG and 308 shots on goal in 214 games across five NHL seasons with Philadelphia (2021-22, 2023-26) and Minnesota (2025-26). He set career-high marks in assists (29) and points (41) during the 2024-25 season.

Brink has also collected 41 points (19-22=41) in 54 games across parts of two seasons (2022-24) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL) and collected five assists in nine postseason games across two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs (2023, 2024). Prior to his professional career, he tallied 92 points (27-65=92) in 84 games across three seasons (2019-22) at Denver University. Serving as an alternate captain for the Pioneers during the 2021-22 season, Brink led the nation with 57 points (14-43=57), earning NCHC Player of the Year, NCHC Forward of the Year and Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist honors, and helped lead Denver to a 2022 NCAA National Championship victory. Brink also collected six points (3-3=6) in six games for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and played for Team USA at the 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a Gold Medal in 2021. He played two seasons (2016-18) at Minnetonka High School, recording 70 points (21-49=70) in 50 games, and was a member of the Skippers’ MSHSL State Championship team in 2018. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 10 with Minnesota.

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