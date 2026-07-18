Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Match-Ups for 21st Annual “Hockey Day Minnesota”

Brainerd, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with the Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 Local Organizing Committee, today announced the date and matchups for the 21st Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare. The Brainerd International Raceway will serve as the venue for the 21st annual statewide hockey celebration and will host a week of competition culminating on Saturday, January 30, when the Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena at 8 p.m. in Saint Paul.

“The Brainerd Lakes Area has always been one of the true hotbeds of hockey in this state, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Hockey Day Minnesota to the community in 2027," said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Wild. "Hosting it at Brainerd International Speedway gives us a chance to celebrate the game in a setting that's as unique as the area itself.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome fans from across the State of Hockey to the Brainerd Lakes Area, Minnesota’s home for hospitality, for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027,” said Brad Pieper, Chair of the Brainerd Local Organizing Committee. “The recently revealed matchups showcase some of Minnesota’s top programs and feature communities rich with hockey tradition. Teams were selected intentionally to include fanbases that will travel to support their teams, with the goal of making this year’s Hockey Day the largest one yet. The countdown is on!"

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2027 SCHEDULE*

Tuesday, Jan. 26:

4:30 p.m.: Northern Lakes vs. Detroit Lakes (Girls Varsity)

7 p.m.: Northern Lakes vs. Little Falls (Boys Varsity)

Wednesday, Jan. 27:

7 p.m.: St. Michael-Albertville vs. St. Cloud (Boys Varsity)

Thursday, Jan. 28:

4:30 p.m.: Warroad vs. St. Cloud (Girls Varsity)

7 p.m.: Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs. Bemidji (Girls Varsity)

Friday, Jan. 29:

11 a.m.: Brainerd (Girls JV)

1 p.m.: Brainerd (Boys JV)

4:45 p.m.: Sartell vs. Delano (Boys Varsity)

7:30 p.m.: Moorhead vs. Minnetonka (Boys Varsity)

Saturday, Jan. 30:

9:30 a.m.: Bloomington Jefferson vs. Brainerd/Little Falls (Girls Varsity)

1 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Brainerd (Boys Varsity)

4:30 p.m.: St. Cloud State University vs. University of St. Thomas (Men's Division 1)

8 p.m.: Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (National Hockey League) at Grand Casino Arena

*All game times are subject to change.

Tickets will be required for attendance to each day of Hockey Day Minnesota and will be available for purchase beginning Monday, July 20, at 8 a.m. using the following link.

Information and updates on Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 can be found at brainerdhdm27.org.

About Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Host locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023), Warroad (2024), Shakopee (2025), Hastings (2026), Brainerd (2027), and Maple Grove (2028). For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

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