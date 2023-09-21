Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted

Maybe it’s that he has experienced much for a 21-year-old including absorbing a crushing defeat in the NCAA national championship game last spring followed by a taste of NHL playoff action and that’s not to mention a trip to the 2022 Olympics as a member of Team USA.

Or maybe it’s just that the good ones always seem to have the ability to put aside the noise and the hype and keep their ego in check.

Regardless, for a young man from whom so much is expected this season for the Wild, Faber is taking nothing for granted as he prepares for his first NHL camp.