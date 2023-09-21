Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted

Faber is the youngest of three children. He has two older sisters.
His father is a salesman. His mother works for a mortgage company.
He loves to golf and shot a personal best 77 this summer. He and his father used to fish regularly at the family cabin near Cold Spring, Minnesota but he didn’t get to do as much fishing as he’d have liked this summer.
The family has a black lab named Snoop.
Faber rented a place this summer but the lease is up and he’ll be moving into the team hotel during camp because, until he gets the word that he can get a place from GM Bill Guerin or Head Coach Dean Evason, well, he’s like every other rookie trying to earn a roster spot on the team.
There’s a lot to unpack with all of this for Faber that in many ways makes him a unique case study.
He’s a kid from Minnesota who grew up a Wild fan. He starred for the local college team and now has a chance to make an impact with the local NHL franchise, a franchise hungry for playoff success and that long-awaited first Stanley Cup.