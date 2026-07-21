Minnesota Wild Announces Launch of Multimedia Television Network

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the organization will launch an exclusive multimedia television network that will debut this season. A team-owned and operated multimedia platform, Minnesota Wild broadcasts will be fully managed in-house in collaboration with NHL Productions, with the Wild organization overseeing all aspects of production, distribution, sales and marketing.

“We are extremely excited to launch our new multimedia television network,” said Minnesota Wild Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President Mitch Helgerson. “This move is all about our fans and ensuring they continue to have reliable, direct access to our games, just as they have in previous seasons. We look forward to sharing additional details in the coming weeks as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Fans will be able to watch Minnesota Wild games through a variety of options this season including cable, satellite, streaming services and over-the-air. More details on availability, channel locations and pricing of a direct-to-consumer streaming option (annual and monthly subscriptions) will be announced prior to the start of the regular season.

The Minnesota Wild multimedia network will be the official television home of the Wild and produce every regular season game that is not nationally televised by NHL exclusive broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu, and TNT. Fans that don’t live in the Wild local television market can watch Wild games on ESPN+ via the NHL Power Play.

The Minnesota Wild local television network expands the team’s multimedia platform, which includes the Minnesota Wild Audio Network, the largest network in the NHL, the Wild on 7th Podcast, @MNWildAudio, Original Behind the Scenes Programming and over 2.7 million followers across the organization’s social platforms.

The NHL announced an expansion of NHL Productions’ award-winning capabilities, adding centralized production services for select club local broadcasts, including the Minnesota Wild, beginning with the 2026-27 season. The comprehensive production services to be provided by the League and its centralized production group include robust studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities and technical and engineering support.

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Minnesota Wild ranked in the top ten in household rating and viewership among the 25 U.S.-based NHL teams. Following the acquisition of Quinn Hughes, the team’s television ratings increased 41%. The Wild were also one of the two biggest national television draws of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ opening weekend (1.9 million viewers) and set a cable record for a Second Round Game 1 audience (2.22 million viewers).

Minnesota Wild telecasts will feature Anthony LaPanta as play-by-play announcer, Ryan Carter as lead analyst, Kevin Gorg as rink-side reporter, and Katie Storm and Wes Walz serving as the primary hosts of the Wild pre- and postgame shows. Alex Stalock and Lou Nanne will also serve as analysts for select games.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild multimedia television network please visit wild.com/watch.

For more information on advertising opportunities on Minnesota Wild broadcasts, please contact Bryan Bellows, Minnesota Wild Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships & Media Sales, at (651) 341-2646 or [email protected].

KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeart Radio enter the 16th season as the audio home of the Minnesota Wild. All Wild games can also be heard on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app. The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Grand Casino Arena at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Audio Network.