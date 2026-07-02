Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Blake Coleman and Defenseman Olli Määttä from Calgary

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Blake Coleman and defenseman Olli Määttä (OH-lee MAH-TAH) from Calgary in exchange for defenseman Jake Middleton, a third-round pick the 2027 NHL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Coleman, 34 (11/28/1991), tallied 35 points (20-15=35), 12 penalty minutes (PIM), four shorthanded goals (SHG), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 176 shots on goal in 69 games with Calgary last season. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound native of Plano, Texas, ranked T-1st on Calgary in SHG and GWG, T-2nd in goals, third in assists and sixth in points. Coleman has collected 325 points (170-155=325), 516 PIM, 12 power play goals (PPG), 22 SHG, 28 GWG and 1,671 shots on goal in 693 career NHL games over a span of 10 seasons with New Jersey (2016-20), Tampa Bay (2020-21) and Calgary (2021-26). His SHG goal total ranks T-3rd among all active NHL skaters. He has also recorded 31 points (12-19=31), two SHG and 159 shots on goal in 65 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, winning two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to his professional career, Coleman spent three years at Miami University (2011-14) and collected 70 points (40-30=70), 12 PPG and 339 shots on goal. He helped lead Miami University to an NCHC Championship in 2014-15, collecting 37 points (20-17=37) in 37 games and was named NCHC Tournament MVP. Coleman also represented Team USA at the 2018 IIHF World Championship where he recorded two points (1-1=2) in 10 games, earning a bronze medal. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (No. 75 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Määttä, 31, (8/22/94) skated in 43 games with the Utah Mammoth and Calgary last season, recording 15 points (2-13=15), four PIM and 62 blocked shots. After being acquired by Calgary via trade with Utah on March 4, Määttä led Flames skaters with 12 assists and ranked T-2nd with 14 points (2-12=14) in 21 games. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound native of Jyväskylä, Finland, has played in 804 career games and tallied 210 points (44-166=210), 1,232 blocked shots and a plus-76 rating across 13 NHL seasons with Pittsburgh (2013-19), Chicago (2019-20), Los Angeles (2020-22), Detroit (2022-25), Utah (2025-26) and Calgary (2026). A two-time Stanley Cup Champion as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, Määttä owns 27 points (5-22=27) in 85 career Stanley Cup Playoff games in seven postseason appearances.

Määttä owns an extensive international career representing Finland, including at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, where he earned a bronze medal after tallying one assist in six games, and the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, where he recorded two assists in three games. He has also helped Finland to a bronze medal finish at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, recording five points (3-2=5) in six games), and played at four IIHF World Championships (2026, alternate captain; 2024, alternate captain; 2023, alternate captain; 2021), winning gold in 2026 and silver in 2021. He also played in the 2011, 2012 and 2013 (alternate captain) IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Prior to his professional career, Määttä won consecutive Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championships while playing two seasons (2011-13) with the London Knights and was named to the 2012 OHL First All-Rookie Team. He was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Middleton, 30 (1/2/96), recorded 16 points (2-14=16), 76 PIM and 117 blocked shots in 75 games with the Wild last season. For his career, he owns 94 points (24-70=94), a plus-18 rating and 722 shots on goal in 381 games across parts of eight seasons with San Jose (2018-22) and Minnesota (2022-26).

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