Minnesota Wild Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild’s 2026-27 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. The Wild opens the season on the road on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators.

The 2026-27 schedule consists of 84 games - 42 home contests and 42 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 23 weekend games (five on Friday, 11 on Saturday and seven on Sunday). December and January hold the most home games in a month this season with nine. The Wild’s longest homestand is seven games, Dec. 12-28. Minnesota will play 10 road games in October. The Wild will play a season-long, five-game road trip, October 20-27.

The Wild will play 28 games against Central Division opponents: Chicago (two home, two road), Colorado (two home, two road), Dallas (two home, two road), Nashville (two home, two road), St. Louis (two home, two road), Utah (two home, two road) and Winnipeg (two home, two road). Minnesota will also play three games against each team in the Pacific Division for a total of 24 games: Anaheim (one home, two road), Calgary (one home, two road), Edmonton (two home, one road), Los Angeles (two home, one road), San Jose (one home, two road), Seattle (two home, one road), Vancouver (one home, two road) and Vegas (two home, one road).

The Wild will play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests.

The Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend returns February 5-6, at UBS Arena on Long Island. The event will include the 2027 NHL® All-Star Skills™ on February 5, with 10 young stars, ages 25 or younger, competing across eight events, and the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game February 6, featuring five teams of 11 players each — Canada, Finland, Sweden, the United States and a “World” team comprised of international players from countries outside of the other four teams — competing in a three-on-three, round-robin exhibition tournament.

KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeart Radio enter the 16th season as the audio home of the Minnesota Wild. All Wild games can also be heard on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app. The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Grand Casino Arena at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Radio Network.

Fans can sync the Wild’s schedule to their smart phones and electronic calendars and sign up for game alerts by visiting wild.com/downloadschedule. Fans are also encouraged to download the Wild App to view Minnesota’s schedule and access videos, articles, stats and other information about the club. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.