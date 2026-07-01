Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Zach Bogosian to One-Year Contract

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League has re-signed defenseman Zach Bogosian to a one-year, $1,250,000 million contract.

Bogosian, 35 (7/15/1990), collected six points (2-4=6), 18 penalty minutes (PIM), 37 blocked shots, 47 hits, and a plus-eight rating in 41 games with Minnesota last season. He also recorded 10 hits and eight blocked shots in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound native of Massena, N.Y., has recorded 249 points (66-183=249), 839 PIM, 1,265 blocked shots and 1,265 hits in 970 career games over 18 NHL seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers (2008-11), Winnipeg Jets (2011-15), Buffalo Sabres (2014-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2019-20, 2021-24) and Minnesota (2023-26). In 54 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Bogosian has tallied 10 points (0-10=10), 27 PIM, 60 blocked shots and 134 hits, and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020. He was originally selected by Atlanta with the third overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

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