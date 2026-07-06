SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced its 2026-27 preseason schedule will consist of four games. The Wild will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.
Minnesota Wild Announces 2026-27 Preseason Schedule
2026-27 Minnesota Wild Preseason Schedule
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Location
|
Time (CDT)
|
Saturday, Sept. 19
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
Grand Casino Arena
|
7 p.m.
|
Monday, Sept. 21
|
at Chicago Blackhawks
|
United Center
|
7 p.m.
|
Wednesday, Sept. 23
|
at Dallas Stars
|
American Airlines Center
|
7 p.m.
|
Friday, Sept. 25
|
Dallas Stars
|
Grand Casino Arena
|
7 p.m.
All Minnesota Wild games can be heard on flagship radio station KFAN FM 100.3.