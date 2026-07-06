Minnesota Wild Announces 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

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By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced its 2026-27 preseason schedule will consist of four games. The Wild will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars.

2026-27 Minnesota Wild Preseason Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (CDT)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Casino Arena

7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center

7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

at Dallas Stars

American Airlines Center

7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Dallas Stars

Grand Casino Arena

7 p.m.

All Minnesota Wild games can be heard on flagship radio station KFAN FM 100.3.

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