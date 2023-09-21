Wild Camp Day 1

Rossi’s Big Summer

Marco Rossi is one of the most intriguing figures in Wild camp as the 9th overall pick in 2020 looks to finally break through and become a regular, contributing member of the Minnesota lineup.

The Austrian native spent the summer in Minnesota working with skills coach Andy Ness and trainer Matt Harder and the result is a new skating style and an additional 15 pounds or so of muscle for the skilled forward.

“Yeah, it was really nice to spend the summer here. First, I was working out here. That was the main point, that I train here, and I feel very comfortable even like outside of hockey,” Rossi, 21, said.

With the Wild’s salary cap situation – they have more than $14.7 million in dead cap space owing to the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter – Rossi’s ability to make good on his significant promise this season and beyond is a key piece of the Wild puzzle heading into camp.

“I want to make the team and just want to show that I’ve improved over the last few years and that I gained confidence and that I know what to do,” Rossi said. “But I don’t want to put too much pressure or anything. I just want to have fun and enjoy it here, because I know what I have to do. Like I said, I feel really comfortable after the first practice, but I don’t want to look too far ahead. I just try to enjoy it every day.”

Potential linemate Foligno remarked that Rossi looked a lot thicker and the youngster said having a little more heft has helped his confidence.

“First of all, it gives you more confidence when you’re stronger on the puck, when you hold the puck longer,” he said. “So I feel very comfortable right now.” Missing home and not being able to attend family events in Austria was a small sacrifice to make.

“I mean, it wasn’t hard, because my goal is to be an NHL player so that was not a hard choice to stay here, then,” Rossi said. “Of course, like you miss home and stuff, but I have my goal and that’s number one: I want to be an NHL player. So you do everything to try, to sacrifice everything you can do, so that wasn’t a hard decision.”

Time will tell if it’s all paid off but it’s clear what the organization is hoping will take place.

“We’re looking for Marco Rossi to make our hockey club and be an impact player with the Minnesota Wild,” Evason said. “Where that is will obviously get sorted out through training camp and exhibition games and all of that. But no question we’re looking for him to make a step this year.”