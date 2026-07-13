Minnesota Wild Promotes Erica McKenzie to Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and the Minnesota Wild today announced the promotion of Erica McKenzie to Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. The promotion strengthens the organization's commitment to providing the highest level of service to its fans.

McKenzie has served as a Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Service since 2022 and has played a key role in shaping the Wild’s fan engagement and ticketing approach. Under her leadership, the organization has driven growth in season ticket memberships and elevated the overall customer experience. She has consistently delivered membership retention rates averaging 95% during her tenure and has helped oversee the team’s group sales strategy, which ranked among the top five in NHL revenue for the 2024-25 season.

“Throughout her career, Erica has become a respected leader known for building and leading high-performing teams that consistently exceed sales and retention revenue goals while elevating the fan experience,” said Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Maria Troje. “A passionate mentor and champion of professional development, Erica is committed to cultivating talent and driving the future of sports ticketing through continuous innovation, service excellence and a people-first leadership approach.”

McKenzie joined the organization in 2010 as an intern in the community relations department, before being hired full-time in the service and retention area of the ticket sales team. In 2015, she was promoted to Manager of Service and Retention. Her positive energy and strong relationship-building skills led to her promotion to Director, and eventually to Senior Director of Sales and Service in 2022.

In addition, McKenzie has been instrumental in developing the organization's "Service First" approach, helping shape both internal and external culture initiatives. She is frequently invited by NHL Club Business Services to speak on ticketing and fan engagement strategies and is widely regarded as a leader among her peers.

A native of Hastings, Minn., McKenzie graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2008, where she was a member of the Gopher Women's Hockey team from 2004-08.