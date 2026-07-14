Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Filip Ruzicka to Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Filip Ruzicka to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2026-27 season.

Ruzicka, 18 (3/24/08), played in 42 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, compiling a 26-14-1 record, 3.19 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts while ranking T-7th in the WHL with a .906 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-8, 229-pound native of Trinec, Czechia, also started four games in the 2026 WHL playoffs for Brandon, recording a 2.47 GAA and .936 SV%.

Prior to his time with Brandon, Ruzicka spent the 2024-25 season with Mountfield HK of the Czechia U17 league where he posted a record of 23-15-0 with a 1.80 GAA, a .943 SV% and five shutouts in 38 games. He ranked second among all goaltenders in wins, GAA and SV% and was T-3rd in shutouts. The Wild selected Ruzicka in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft.