Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nick Foligno to One-Year Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nick Foligno to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Foligno, 38 (10/31/1987), tallied 15 points (4-11=15), 44 penalty minutes (PIM) and 49 shots on goal in 54 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota last season. He tallied four points (1-3=4) and 41 hits in 17 games with Minnesota after being acquired from Chicago in exchange for future considerations on March 6. Foligno also collected three points (2-1=3) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 6-foot-0, 210-pound native of Buffalo, N.Y., has recorded 612 points (251-361=612), 1,024 PIM, 60 power-play goals (PPG) and 33 game-winning goals (GWG) in 1,287 games across 20 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22), Boston Bruins (2021-23), Chicago (2023-26) and Minnesota (2025-26). He ranks fifth in hits (2,886) and eighth in PIM among all active NHL skaters. He has also collected 30 points (12-18=30) in 79 Stanley Cup Playoff games across 12 postseason appearances (2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017-23, 2026).

Foligno served as captain for Columbus for six seasons (2015-21) and set career-high marks in goals (31), assists (42) and points (73) with the Blue Jackets during the 2014-15 season. He also served as captain for the Blackhawks over the last two seasons (2024-26) and was an alternate captain during the 2023-24 season. Foligno represented the United States at the 2009, 2010, and 2026 IIHF World Championships, serving as alternate captain in 2010 and 2016. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2017. Foligno was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. Foligno was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago in exchange for future considerations on March 6, 2026. He is also the older brother of current Wild forward Marcus Foligno.