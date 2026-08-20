Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

This event will provide new officials the opportunity to complete their USA Hockey Level 1 Seminar. Participants will also have the opportunity to skate at TRIA Rink, hear from NHL Officials and attend the Minnesota Wild preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

To register for the 2026 Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic, click here.

Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. In addition, only credit card and mobile payment (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail and parking transactions at Grand Casino Arena. Cash is only accepted in the arena for Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split-the-Pot Raffle and pull tabs.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. For group reservations of eight or more tickets contact [email protected] for more information. Fans interested in purchasing suites can visit wild.com/suites for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.