Minnesota Wild and Wild Foundation Celebrate $2,111,247 Record Giving Total During 2025-2026 Season

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation:

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With the support of Wild players, fans, and donors, the Foundation champions initiatives that advance children’s health and well-being, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and creates fundraising opportunities for community-based youth hockey associations in the State of Hockey. Since 2009, the Minnesota Wild Foundation has distributed $7.5 million in grants to community hockey organizations and nonprofits supporting children’s health and wellness, while also helping raise more than $9.3 million for local charities through charitable gambling initiatives. Introduced in 2025, Skate It Forward is the Foundation’s signature philanthropic initiative dedicated to preserving, strengthening, and celebrating community hockey in Minnesota. Through Skate It Forward, proceeds are reinvested into local programs to help more kids across the state get in the game. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID #90-0518400). To support its mission or learn more, visit **www.wild.com/foundation**, email **[email protected]**, or call (651) 602-6000. Follow the Foundation on **X**, **Facebook** and **Instagram**. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.