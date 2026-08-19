SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Thanks to the incredible generosity of Wild fans, donors, corporate, community and hockey partners, the Minnesota Wild announced today that the Minnesota Wild Foundation distributed a record-high total of $2,111,247 through grants and Split the Pot Raffle proceeds to local charities during the 2025-26 season.
Minnesota Wild and Wild Foundation Celebrate $2,111,247 Record Giving Total During 2025-2026 Season
“This year’s record giving is a testament to the incredible generosity of our fans across the State of Hockey," said Scott Peterson, Minnesota Wild Foundation Board Chair. "This milestone wouldn't be possible without the passion our community brings to supporting the game we all love. On behalf of the Wild Foundation and our board of directors, we're grateful for this continued support and remain committed to investing in programs that make hockey accessible to families throughout Minnesota."
The Minnesota Wild Foundation provided $1,228,500 in grants to the following organizations in the State of Hockey:
- 28 Minnesota youth hockey associations received $67,500 in program sales.
- Anoka Youth Hockey received $18,500 from the Skate It Forward pilot program and a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Armstrong Cooper Youth Hockey received a $5,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Autism Society of Minnesota received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Bemidji Youth Hockey received a $7,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- Blank Children’s Hospital received a $4,000 grant on behalf of the Iowa Wild.
- Bloomington Jefferson Youth Hockey received $25,750 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- The Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities received a $5,000 grant for the Home Team Scholarship.
- The Child Loss Foundation received a $12,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Children’s Cancer Research Fund received a $7,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- Children’s Minnesota Foundation received $150,000 from the proceeds of the annual Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala and $5,000 from Marcus Johansson’s 1,000th NHL Game gift.
- College Bound St. Paul received $25,000 in general support.
- Crescent Cove received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Delano Youth Hockey received $15,750 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- Des Moines Youth Hockey Association received $5,000 on behalf of the Iowa Wild.
- Detroit Lakes Youth Hockey received a $7,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- DinoMights received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant and $25,000 in annual support.
- Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota received a $30,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Duluth Amateur Hockey received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Farmington Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Friends of St. Paul Hockey received a $10,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Gabe Fleming Memorial Scholarship Fund received $5,000 on behalf of the Iowa Wild.
- Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant and $5,000 from the Blaze Credit Union Hockey Kids 4 Kids match.
- Hastings Hockey Association received $10,000 from Hockey Day Minnesota 2026.
- The Hendrickson Foundation received a $5,000 Tom Kurvers Award grant on behalf of Marcus Foligno.
- Hockey Ministries received $5,000 in annual support from the Naegele Legacy Grant.
- Holding Tiny Hands received $3,000 on behalf of the Iowa Wild.
- HopeKids Inc. received a $22,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- International Falls Youth Hockey received a $6,750 Wild Foundation grant.
- The Jeremiah Program received $5,000 from Jared Spurgeon’s 1,000th NHL Game gift.
- Langford Park Youth Hockey received $7,500 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- Minneapolis Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Minnesota Blind Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Minnesota Deaf and Hard of Hearing Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Minnesota Hockey received $75,000 in annual support.
- Minnesota Sled Hockey received a $30,000 Wild Foundation grant and $7,750 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- Minnesota Special Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant and $15,000 in Whiskey and Wine with the Wild event proceeds.
- Minnesota Warrior Hockey received a $10,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Minute Men received $5,000 in annual support.
- The Minnesota Boys Hockey Coaches Association received $10,000 in annual support.
- The Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association received $10,000 in annual support.
- Mosaic Hockey Collective received a $3,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- Mound Westonka Youth Hockey received a $7,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- Mounds View – Irondale Youth Hockey received $36,750 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- New Directions received a $22,500 Wild Foundation grant.
- Osseo Maple Grove Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant and $2,500 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- Owatonna Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Pinky Swear Foundation received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Rogers Youth Hockey received a $10,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities – Upper Midwest received a $9,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Rosemount Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Sauk Centre Youth Hockey received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Sophie’s Squad received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Special Olympics Minnesota received a $10,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Spirit of Pella received $8,000 on behalf of the Iowa Wild.
- Spring Lake Park Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- St. Francis Youth Hockey received a $15,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- St. Louis Park Youth Hockey received a $5,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- St. Paul Capitals received $25,000 from the Skate It Forward pilot program and a $10,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- St. Paul Parks and Conservancy received a $40,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Twin Cities Pride received $10,000 in general support.
- United Heroes League received a $7,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Waseca Youth Hockey received $6,500 from the Skate It Forward pilot program.
- Washburn Center for Children received a $20,000 Wild Foundation grant.
- Willmar Youth Hockey received $9,250 from the Skate it Forward pilot program.
- Winona Goodview Youth Hockey received $7,500 from the Skate It Forward pilot program and a $5,000 Wild Foundation grant.
<strong>\- MORE -</strong>
<strong>In addition, $882,747 in raffle proceeds from the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split the Pot Raffle Program were raised by the following 24 local non-profits:</strong>
- Autism Society of Minnesota
- Camp Odayin
- Child Loss Foundation
- Children's Cancer Research Fund
- Crescent Cove
- DinoMights
- Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota
- Fraser
- Friends of St. Paul Hockey
- Hendrickson Foundation
- Herb Brooks Foundation
- Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation
- HopeKids
- Jack Jablonski Foundation
- Make A Wish Minnesota
- Minnesota Hockey
- Ronald McDonald House Charities - Upper Midwest
- Sophie's Squad
- Special Olympics Minnesota
- U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum
- United Heroes League
- Wishes & More
- Women's Hockey Association of Minnesota
- Minnesota Wild Foundation
About the Minnesota Wild Foundation:
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With the support of Wild players, fans, and donors, the Foundation champions initiatives that advance children’s health and well-being, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and creates fundraising opportunities for community-based youth hockey associations in the State of Hockey. Since 2009, the Minnesota Wild Foundation has distributed $7.5 million in grants to community hockey organizations and nonprofits supporting children’s health and wellness, while also helping raise more than $9.3 million for local charities through charitable gambling initiatives. Introduced in 2025, Skate It Forward is the Foundation’s signature philanthropic initiative dedicated to preserving, strengthening, and celebrating community hockey in Minnesota. Through Skate It Forward, proceeds are reinvested into local programs to help more kids across the state get in the game. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID #90-0518400). To support its mission or learn more, visit **www.wild.com/foundation**, email **[email protected]**, or call (651) 602-6000. Follow the Foundation on **X**, **Facebook** and **Instagram**. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey.
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