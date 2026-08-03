Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

MacKinnon joins the Minnesota Wild after spending the last 10 seasons in the New Jersey Devils organization. During his tenure with the Devils, he served as the Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager (2019-26) and the Senior Director of Player Personnel (2016-19). He helped revitalize New Jersey’s scouting department and was recognized as having the deepest U23 prospect pool in the NHL by The Hockey News in 2023.

MacKinnon also spent 10 years in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization as Head Professional Scout (2006-16), Director of Professional Scouting (2006-09) and Director of Player Personnel (2009-16). The Penguins reached the Stanley Cup Finals three times during MacKinnon’s tenure (2008-09, 2016), winning in 2009 and 2016. He also spent six seasons with the Nashville Predators serving as a Scouting Coordinator (2000-02) and Pro Scout (2002-06). Prior to his time in the NHL, MacKinnon spent one season (1999-00) as the Hockey Operations Manager of the Mississauga Ice Dogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo where he played two years (1996-98), collecting 15 points (6-9=15) in 43 games.

Beichler joins Minnesota after spending one year serving as the Director of European Scouting at Elite Prospects (2025-26). Prior to his time with Elite Prospects, he spent seven years (2019-26) as a European Scout for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and three years as a European Scout at FCHockey (2016-19). He resides in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Hudson, a graduate of Wilkes University, joins the Wild after spending two seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL) as an Administrative Coordinator (2022-23) and Manager of Team Operations (2022-24). She has also spent time as a personal figure skating coach and an Occupational Therapy Coordinator with Twin Cities Orthopedics.

Goligoski enters his first season as Player Development Coach, having been promoted to the position after serving as Player Development Advisor last season. He played 17 seasons in the NHL including the last three with the Wild (2021-24). As a member of the Wild’s player development staff, he works closely with defensemen in the organization to help continue their development. He registered 475 points (87-388=475), 26 power-play goals (PPG) and a plus-55 rating in 1,078 career games with Pittsburgh (2007-11), Dallas (2011-16), Arizona (2016-21) and Minnesota. Goligoski also recorded 21 points (7-14=21) in 47 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and won the 2009 Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh.