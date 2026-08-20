Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2026-27 Season On Sale Friday, August 21

The Wild hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and the Dallas Stars on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. in preseason action. The Wild will host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the club’s home opener at Grand Casino Arena. Minnesota’s home schedule features 23 weekend games (five on Friday, 11 on Saturday and seven on Sunday). December and January hold the most home games in a month this season with nine.

Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. In addition, only credit card and mobile payment (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail and parking transactions at Grand Casino Arena. Cash is only accepted in the arena for Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split-the-Pot Raffle and pull tabs.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. For group reservations of eight or more tickets contact [email protected] for more information. Fans interested in purchasing suites can visit wild.com/suites for more information.

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