Kaprizov’s 3 points help Wild ease past Kraken

Dunn gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the first period, one-timing a Jared McCann pass from the point off the left post and in.

The Wild then scored five consecutive goals.

Johansson tied it 1-1 at 4:59 with a wrist shot from the right circle that squeezed under Daccord’s right arm. He played 51 games for the Kraken in 2021-22 before being traded to the Washington Capitals prior to the trade deadline.

“It's always fun [to score against your former team],” Johansson said. “I know most of the guys in there, and it's always fun playing your old teammates.”

Hynes said, “Johansson's goal was a big one for us to get that response right away. And then from there, we were able to get our footing a little bit and move forward."

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a 5-on-3 advantage at 13:32, taking a pass behind the net from Zuccarello and stuffing it inside the near post.

"We've scored before like this,” Kaprizov said. “I see the goalie was on the weak side, I just try [to stuff it in]."

Boldy extended it to 3-1 at 1:09 of the second period on the power play, deking around Seattle defenseman Will Borgen and backhanding it over Daccord’s glove. It was Boldy’s third goal in his past two games.

“We come out in the second on another penalty that I don't like that we took to end the first,” Hakstol said. “But we have an opportunity again to get that kill to push momentum in our direction. We failed to clear the puck four or five times before the goal was scored.”