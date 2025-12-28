Boldy scores 2nd goal in OT after Wild tie it late to stun Jets

Quinn Hughes had three assists, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for the Wild (23-10-6), who have points in nine of 10 (8-1-1). Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves.

“It’s a hard game,” Wallstedt said. “They get a couple good looks, and they capitalized on some of them, but I just keep reminding myself to just try to keep the team in the game, make the next save and do my best to make sure there’s still a chance to win the game. Fortunately, today we could, and the guys came up big.”

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets (15-17-4), who lost their fifth straight (0-2-3). Gabriel Vilardi had two assists.

"To give one up like that late, and then obviously the bounces didn't seem to go our way late in the game, it’s definitely frustrating,” Winnipeg forward Jonathan Toews said. “I think we need to just keep that attitude, that we keep working and doing the little things right and getting all four lines going, that our bounces are going to come. I think we talked about really building that belief in our locker room tonight, and I think we came out really strong. And I think we all feel we deserve better, but it's the way it goes. So we'll move on and move on to the next one.”

Gustav Nyquist appeared to give the Jets the lead at 9:20 of the first period with an end-to-end individual effort, but Minnesota challenged for offside and the goal was overturned.

“It's another bounce that’s tough to stomach, but I think [Nyquist] did a [heck] of a job of just kind of taking a deep breath and moving on,” Toews said. “And he played great tonight and rang one off the bar there in the second. So guys like him, to keep driving, keep making plays the way he has, it’s going to make our team a lot better.”

Josh Morrissey made it 1-0 Jets at 11:36 of the first period, when Connor’s pass from the corner set him up for a slapshot from the high slot.

“You know what, that was a [heck] of an effort by our hockey team. It really was,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “What is it, [Minnesota is the] second-hottest team in the League since November 1st? That was a [heck] of a hockey game by us. And I thought that we did everything we possibly could to win that hockey game.”