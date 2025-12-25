Down on the Farm: Making His Mark

In his second season with Minnesota Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa, Brad Marek is often reminded of the small Michigan town he grew up by the rolling hills and farmland surrounding the home of the Iowa Wild.

By Josh Fisher
Wild.com

I love the town,” said Brad Marek. “I love the surrounding areas and the culture. It kind of reminds me of my little Midwestern town in Michigan. Just a little bigger and I love it.”

He was raised on a family farm just outside of Big Rapids, Michigan. His father, Brian mastered his craft as a farrier, while his mother, Danielle did wonders in the community working for ChildServe.

It was on the family farm where Brad learned the life lessons of hard work. Brad didn’t share an interest in learning the family trade, but he did jump into the saddle and learn how to ride a horse. It’s something he still enjoys in the offseason.

“I didn’t do much of the farrier stuff with my dad,” he explained. “Although, here and there I liked to hop on a horse and take a trail ride. I try to go a couple times a summer and ride around the property. There is a lot of space as we’re on quite a bit acreage.”

The family farm is nestled outside of town, which also serves home to Ferris State University. It was going to Bulldogs’ games as a kid with his father where he first fell in love with hockey. Brad learned a lot about the game from his dad, who played juniors during his youth and regularly tuned into nightly NHL broadcasts.

“My dad honestly got me into it, and my cousin played as well,” said Marek. “It was always on in the TV and some of my first memories, are watching the Red Wings games with my dad whenever they were on.”

In addition to his father, Brad’s cousin, Mitchell Hawes was also a heavy influence on his early playing days, and a great sounding board to this day. Mitchell was a few years older and left Michigan to play in the British Columbia Hockey League. He shared his experiences with Marek down the road, helping the young forward through his time in the USHL.

“I was 16 when I made the jump to juniors, he definitely made it a lot easier,” said the Wild forward. “I had a lot of questions and would call him. He would calm me down or answer those questions or show me what to expect and how to go about it.”

As he got older, hockey started to take center stage and Marek was getting attention. He started in the USHL, playing in Central Illinois (Bloomington, IL), Youngstown and Muskegon before heading to college.

He initially committed to Michigan State, but after a coaching change, Marek reopened his recruitment and that is when he got a call from Bob Daniels, the longtime legendary coach at Ferris State.

“It was everything for me. I grew up watching the games, from as long as I can remember,” said Brad. “I remember exactly where I was, when it happened and how it went down. It was it was a no brainer for me. I couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative.”

The decision to return to Big Rapids was a great one for Marek. Under Daniels, Brad made his mark and was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team and took home the CCHA Rookie of the Year award in 2021-22. He posted 10 goals as a freshman and added eight more in his second season.

NHL teams started to notice, with scouts sniffing around Ewigleben Ice Arena as early as the first month of his freshman season. After that, Marek realized he may have a future in the game. Turning pro became a reality after his sophomore year with the Bulldogs and Marek signed an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda.

He split his rookie season between the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder in 2023-24. He scored five times and totaled six points in his 26 AHL rookie outings.

54865373299_98f3266e81_o (1)

It was during this stretch where he paved the way to Iowa. Marek was signed to an AHL contract with the Iowa Wild for the 2024-25 season. It was in Des Moines, where the versatile, 6-4, 215-pounder made a lasting impression.

“I think he solidified that fourth line role last season,” said Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks. “It came with a little bit of offense, but then as the offense dried up for him, the grit level, the compete level that he brought consistently, he was one of our go-to penalty killers up front. He exceeded in the face-off circle in key situations.”

According to Hendricks, another compelling trait that sold him on the rugged forward was Marek’s ability to bring out a better game in his teammates.

“It felt like whenever we had a player that was having a difficult time finding his game, we could throw him in on that fourth line with Marek, Sandelin or Raska, and their game got back to where it needed to be. He was helping solve some issues with others throughout the lineup, which was key,” added Hendricks.

With his impressive blend of physicality, shot blocking and “no quit” attitude Marek was able to show the Minnesota Wild he had the tools to one day make an impact in Saint Paul. After the season, the Wild signed Marek to his first NHL contract and officially put him on Minnesota’s radar.

It helps to be a physical, defensive force that wreaks havoc on the forecheck and the faceoff circle . A centerman with that skill set is highly valued at the top level.

Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin has enjoyed coaching Marek this season and says his strengths make him difficult to play against.

“When he is hunting down pucks and forechecking, he can be difficult for teams,” explained Cronin. “He is a tenacious shot blocker and penalty killer, who brings a physical presence to our club. Brad is a high character guy.”

Marek knows jumping to the NHL isn’t going to happen overnight, as all prospects develop at their own pace. The 25-year-old recognizes the long road ahead and embraces the challenge.

“It takes time and guys take different paths,” said the Big Rapids native. “I just do everything I can to help the team have a successful year in Iowa and not worry about the call ups or anything like that. It’ll happen if you’re doing the right things. That’s what I’m trying to do every day here.”

It’s easier to be patient when you have comfort in where you are. Marek has embraced Des Moines and immersed himself in the community, something he likely picked up from years of watching his mother’s contributions to the Big Rapids through her job at ChildServe.

“I think any time we can give back to either the game or the community is huge,” he said. “I have the blessings and resources to try and make some light in dark places.”

The Iowa Wild are fortunate to have a versatile player like Brad Marek making his mark in Des Moines. Hopefully, one day we see him make his mark in Saint Paul.

