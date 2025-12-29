LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild arrives the desert today, ready to do battle with the Knights. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
18 Vinnie Hinostroza - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, December 29th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights