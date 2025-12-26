Wild on 7th - Episode 125: I Just Want to Do Hartzy Things With My Friends

The Minnesota Wild have snapped their win streak, losing to the Colorado Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday evening, but are already eyeing Nashville to redeem themselves before a quick Christmas break. Carter and Kinger talk about the new Minnesota Wild, and the conversation goes deep! From Ryan Hartman doing Ryan-Hartman-things, to the Tarasenk-show coming into his own, the Wild are really having some fun on the ice, and a single loss to Colorado on the back end of a back to back is NOT anything to be worried about. The hosts break down why Stanley Cup Playoff structure is so brutal in their opinion, whether or not they think Billy G is done making moves, and ultimately, that Gary Bettman is likely a fan of the show! Later in the show, Minnesota icon Jack Jablonski joins us to introduce his involvement as our State of Hockey correspondent. He gives us a little background about his experience working in the NHL, some of the celebrity encounters he's had working in Hollywood, and then a quick update on the successes of the Jack Jablonski Foundation!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.