Game Preview: Wild at Jets

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota is 1-1-0 this season against Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28) and the Wild took the second game, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre (11/23).

D Brock Faber leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) against the Jets this season. C Marco Rossi (0-2=2), LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) have each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced in the first game. G Jesper Wallstedt pitched a 32-save shutout for Minnesota in the second meeting.

C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) have all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory in the first meeting. G Eric Comrie saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.