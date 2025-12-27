Game Preview: Wild at Jets

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

WINNIPEG, MB. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road today, heading to Winnipeg to face off against the Jets in the first match for the Wild since the holiday break.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 22-10-6

Jets Record: 15-17-3

2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 30-24-7 (13-14-3 at Winnipeg)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
21.0%
23.0%
Penalty Kill
80.9%
76.3%
Faceoff
51.6%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.91
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.03
2.58

Last Time Out

NSH at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota is 1-1-0 this season against Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28) and the Wild took the second game, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre (11/23).

D Brock Faber leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) against the Jets this season. C Marco Rossi (0-2=2), LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) have each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced in the first game. G Jesper Wallstedt pitched a 32-save shutout for Minnesota in the second meeting.

C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) have all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory in the first meeting. G Eric Comrie saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.

Wild Leaders Against Jets

  • Johansson leads the Wild with 28 points (6-22=28) in 41 career games against the Jets
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 26 points (13-13=26) in 36 games
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 30 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno (11-10=21 in 37 games) and Kaprizov (8-13=21 in 16 games) each own 21 points

Jets Leaders Against Wild

  • C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 55 career games vs. the Wild
  • Scheifele owns 34 points (14-22=36) in 46 games
  • Connor owns 27 points (11-16=27) in 28 games
  • RW Gustav Nyquist has 22 points (6-16=22) in 28 games

Recent Transactions

12/23/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

12/21/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

12/19/25

Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa 

12/18/25

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Daemon Hunt: lower body (four games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • Nyquist posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games in parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2025-26) with Minnesota
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
  • LW Cole Koepke is from Two Harbors and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-21)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

