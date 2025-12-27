WINNIPEG, MB. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road today, heading to Winnipeg to face off against the Jets in the first match for the Wild since the holiday break.
Game Preview: Wild at Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 27th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Jets
Wild Record: 22-10-6
Jets Record: 15-17-3
2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 30-24-7 (13-14-3 at Winnipeg)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
21.0%
23.0%
Penalty Kill
80.9%
76.3%
Faceoff
51.6%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.91
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.03
2.58
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota is 1-1-0 this season against Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28) and the Wild took the second game, 3-0, at Canada Life Centre (11/23).
D Brock Faber leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) against the Jets this season. C Marco Rossi (0-2=2), LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) have each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced in the first game. G Jesper Wallstedt pitched a 32-save shutout for Minnesota in the second meeting.
C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) have all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory in the first meeting. G Eric Comrie saved 27-of-30 shots faced in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson leads the Wild with 28 points (6-22=28) in 41 career games against the Jets
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 26 points (13-13=26) in 36 games
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 30 games
- LW Marcus Foligno (11-10=21 in 37 games) and Kaprizov (8-13=21 in 16 games) each own 21 points
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 55 career games vs. the Wild
- Scheifele owns 34 points (14-22=36) in 46 games
- Connor owns 27 points (11-16=27) in 28 games
- RW Gustav Nyquist has 22 points (6-16=22) in 28 games
Recent Transactions
12/23/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
12/21/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
12/20/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
12/19/25
Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa
12/18/25
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- Nyquist posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games in parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2025-26) with Minnesota
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- LW Cole Koepke is from Two Harbors and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-21)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.