LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to the desert today, ready to challenge the Golden Knights to battle after defeating the Jets 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, December 29th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights
Wild Record: 23-10-6
Jets Record: 17-8-11
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 14-11-4 (6-7-1 at Vegas)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
25.2%
23.1%
Penalty Kill
81.6%
77.1%
Faceoff
52.4%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.17
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
2.92
2.59
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/16).
RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-25 shots faced in the win for Minnesota.
RW Pavel Dorofeyev (1-0=1) and RW Reilly Smith (1-0=1) scored for the Golden Knights. G Carl Lindbom stopped 25-of-28 shots faced for Vegas.
Wild Leaders Against Golden Knights
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko (5-11=16 in 19 games), Kaprizov (11-5=16 in 17 games) and Eriksson Ek (8-8=16 in 25 games) lead the Wild with 16 career points against Vegas
- D Quinn Hughes (5-10=15 in 15 matches) and Zuccarello (4-11=15 in 25 games) have 15 points each
Knights Leaders Against Wild
- LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 51 career games) and Stone (5-23=28 in 24 career games) lead Vegas with 28 career points vs. Minnesota
- C Tomas Hertl owns 26 points (11-15=26) in 33 games
- C Jack Eichel has 20 points (7-13=20) in 16 games
Recent Transactions
12/28/25
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.
12/23/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
12/21/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
12/20/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
12/19/25
Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa
Connections
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
- D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons at Bemidji State University (2016-18)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (14) and T-4th in points (32) all-time against Vegas
- Vegas defeated Minnesota in six games in the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.