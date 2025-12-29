Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to the desert today, ready to challenge the Golden Knights to battle after defeating the Jets 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 23-10-6

Jets Record: 17-8-11

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 14-11-4 (6-7-1 at Vegas)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
25.2%
23.1%
Penalty Kill
81.6%
77.1%
Faceoff
52.4%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.17
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
2.92
2.59

Last Time Out

MIN at WPG | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/16).

RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-25 shots faced in the win for Minnesota.

RW Pavel Dorofeyev (1-0=1) and RW Reilly Smith (1-0=1) scored for the Golden Knights. G Carl Lindbom stopped 25-of-28 shots faced for Vegas.

Wild Leaders Against Golden Knights

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko (5-11=16 in 19 games), Kaprizov (11-5=16 in 17 games) and Eriksson Ek (8-8=16 in 25 games) lead the Wild with 16 career points against Vegas
  • D Quinn Hughes (5-10=15 in 15 matches) and Zuccarello (4-11=15 in 25 games) have 15 points each

Knights Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 51 career games) and Stone (5-23=28 in 24 career games) lead Vegas with 28 career points vs. Minnesota
  • C Tomas Hertl owns 26 points (11-15=26) in 33 games
  • C Jack Eichel has 20 points (7-13=20) in 16 games

Recent Transactions

12/28/25

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.

12/23/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

12/21/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

12/19/25

Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa 

View all transactions

On the Mend

Daemon Hunt: lower body (five games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
  • D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons at Bemidji State University (2016-18)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (14) and T-4th in points (32) all-time against Vegas
  • Vegas defeated Minnesota in six games in the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.29 MIN at VGK Game Notes
- 0.81 MB
Download 12.29 MIN at VGK Game Notes

