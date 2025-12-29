Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/16).

RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and C Yakov Trenin (1-0=1) each scored for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-25 shots faced in the win for Minnesota.

RW Pavel Dorofeyev (1-0=1) and RW Reilly Smith (1-0=1) scored for the Golden Knights. G Carl Lindbom stopped 25-of-28 shots faced for Vegas.