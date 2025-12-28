Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Boris Katchouk From the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Michael Milne

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Boris Katchouk (pronounced kuh-CHOOK) from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Michael Milne. Katchouk will report to the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Katchouk, 27 (6/18/98), has skated in three games with Tampa Bay and has tallied 10 points (4-6=10) in 21 games with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia, has collected 36 points (15-21=36) and 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 179 career NHL games with Tampa Bay (2021-22, 2025-26), Chicago (2021-24) and Ottawa (2023-24). Katchouk has also recorded 154 points (64-90=154) and 161 PIM in 261 career AHL games with Syracuse (2018-22, 2024-25), Rockford (2023-24) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2024-25). He tallied six points (3-3=6) in seven games to help Canada win the gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Katchouk notched 202 points (101-101=202) and 154 PIM in 199 career games in four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He was originally selected by the Lightning in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Milne, 23 (9/21/02), was selected by Minnesota in the third round (89th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He tallied 65 points (32-33=65) and 104 PIM in 172 games with the Iowa Wild and appeared in one NHL game with Minnesota, making his NHL debut on Nov. 16, 2024 vs. Dallas.

The Wild plays at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.