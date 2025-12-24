Game Recap: Predators 3, Wild 2

Stamkos also had an assist, Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi scored for the Predators (16-16-4) who have won four of their past five and improved to 8-3-0 in December. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

“I thought (Saros) was fantastic, kept it where it was,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “And, you know, I thought we dug in in the third and got a big goal in overtime by ‘Stammer.'”

Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild (22-10-6), who have lost two in a row (0-1-1) following a seven-game winning streak. Gustavsson made 26 saves.

“Two penalty-kill goals. Didn’t score on our power plays and a 3-on-3 goal. So, I think that was the difference in the game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said.

Faber opened the scoring at 7:00 of the first period when he beat Saros with a long-distance one-timer off a pass from Quinn Hughes.