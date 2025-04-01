Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MIN @ NJD – 2:57 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 2:08 (2:52 elapsed) before Nico Hischier played it back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside prior to Paul Cotter’s goal. The clock is reset to show 2:08 (2:52 elapsed), when the off-side infraction occurred.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

