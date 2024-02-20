Preview: Wild at Jets

First of three road games to end the week begins in Winnipeg

022024_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

Winnipeg, MB -- The Minnesota Wild plays on the road today after an astonishing 10-7 win over the Vancouver Canucks yesterday. The Wild will also play back-to-back games against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 26-23-6, 58 points, T-5th in Central Division

Jets Record: 33-15-5, 71 points, 3rd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-2-0

Wild vs. Jets All-Time Record: 29-20-5 (12-12-2 at Winnipeg)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
WPG
Power Play
22.1%
16.7%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
77.9%
Faceoff
46.8%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.11
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.29
2.34
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 10-7, in exciting fashion at Xcel Energy Center yesterday. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3=6) and Kirill Kaprizov (3-3=6) both paced the Wild with six points apiece, recording hat tricks in the win. Forwards Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) also recorded multi-point games and each netted a goal. F Marco Rossi scored to further Minnesota's lead, 7-5. Forwards Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini and Ryan Hartman all tallied assists in the game. G Filip Gustavsson started the game for the Wild and made 11-of-16 saves (.688 SV%) in 39:47 TOI before being replaced by G Marc-Andre Fleury at the start of the third period. Fleury made 6-of-8 saves (.750 SV%) in relief.

The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames, 6-3, yesterday at Scotiabank Saddledome to snap a three-game win streak for Winnipeg. Newly-acquired F Sean Monahan y(3-0=3) recorded a natural hat trick in the first period for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28-of-33 shots faced (.848 SV%).

Previously on Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota fell to Winnipeg, 3-2, in the second of back-to-back games agains the Jets on 12/31.

F Frederick Gaudreau (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points in the game. F Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota. F Marcus Johansson, F Nic Petan and D Jared Spurgeon all tallied assists. Fleury made 26-of-29 saves to post an .897 SV% in his 1,000th NHL game. 

Forwards Adam Lowry, Vladislav Namestnikov and Dominic Toninato all scored for the Jets. G Laurent Brossoit stopped 24-of-26 shots faced (.923 SV%) in net for Winnipeg.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 57 points (23-34=57) this season, owns an active five-game point streak (4-8=12) and has 33 points (15-18=33) and a plus-12 rating in his last 20 games played
  • Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 12 PPGs and a career-high 28 goals this season, owns an active five-game point streak (7-5=12), a four-game goal streak and has 26 points (13-13=26) in his last 18 games
  • Boldy has 11 points (4-7=11) in his last six games and tied a career-high with four points (1-3=4) vs. VAN (2/19)
  • F Mark Scheifele (16-31=47) leads Winnipeg in assists and points, is averaging one point per game and has six points (2-4=6) in his last five games played
  • Monahan has four points (4-0=4) in his last two games and has played only six games with the Jets since being acquired on 2/2 from Montreal in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2027
  • F Kyle Connor (19-15=34) has five points (1-4=5) in his last five games played and leads Winnipeg in goals this season

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  •  D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127) in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • D Declan Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
  • F Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
  • Toninato is from Duluth and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2013-17)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has earned points in 26 of its last 43 games against Winnipeg (23-17-3)
  • The Wild’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • Minnesota fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against Winnipeg in the 2018 First Round

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's clash, check out the game notes below.

2.20 MIN at WPG Game Notes
- 1.21 MB
Download 2.20 MIN at WPG Game Notes

Related Content

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Black History Month on February 17 vs. Buffalo Sabres

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 10, Canucks 7

Projected Lineup vs. Vancouver Canucks

Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Prospect Report: Feb. 16, 2024

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw

Game Recap: Wild 3, Coyotes 1

Preview: Wild at Coyotes

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 3

Dewar Activated from Injured Reserve

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Wild Gives Flower His Flowers

Game Recap: Wild 3, Penguins 2

Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Expo on Thursday, March 14

Game Recap: Wild 2, Blackhawks 1

Lettieri Activated from Injured Reserve