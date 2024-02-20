Preview: Wild at Jets

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 10-7, in exciting fashion at Xcel Energy Center yesterday. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3=6) and Kirill Kaprizov (3-3=6) both paced the Wild with six points apiece, recording hat tricks in the win. Forwards Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) also recorded multi-point games and each netted a goal. F Marco Rossi scored to further Minnesota's lead, 7-5. Forwards Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini and Ryan Hartman all tallied assists in the game. G Filip Gustavsson started the game for the Wild and made 11-of-16 saves (.688 SV%) in 39:47 TOI before being replaced by G Marc-Andre Fleury at the start of the third period. Fleury made 6-of-8 saves (.750 SV%) in relief.

The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames, 6-3, yesterday at Scotiabank Saddledome to snap a three-game win streak for Winnipeg. Newly-acquired F Sean Monahan y(3-0=3) recorded a natural hat trick in the first period for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28-of-33 shots faced (.848 SV%).