Winnipeg, MB -- The Minnesota Wild plays on the road today after an astonishing 10-7 win over the Vancouver Canucks yesterday. The Wild will also play back-to-back games against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Preview: Wild at Jets
First of three road games to end the week begins in Winnipeg
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 26-23-6, 58 points, T-5th in Central Division
Jets Record: 33-15-5, 71 points, 3rd in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-2-0
Wild vs. Jets All-Time Record: 29-20-5 (12-12-2 at Winnipeg)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
WPG
Power Play
22.1%
16.7%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
77.9%
Faceoff
46.8%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.11
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.29
2.34
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 10-7, in exciting fashion at Xcel Energy Center yesterday. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3=6) and Kirill Kaprizov (3-3=6) both paced the Wild with six points apiece, recording hat tricks in the win. Forwards Matt Boldy (1-3=4) and Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) also recorded multi-point games and each netted a goal. F Marco Rossi scored to further Minnesota's lead, 7-5. Forwards Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini and Ryan Hartman all tallied assists in the game. G Filip Gustavsson started the game for the Wild and made 11-of-16 saves (.688 SV%) in 39:47 TOI before being replaced by G Marc-Andre Fleury at the start of the third period. Fleury made 6-of-8 saves (.750 SV%) in relief.
The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames, 6-3, yesterday at Scotiabank Saddledome to snap a three-game win streak for Winnipeg. Newly-acquired F Sean Monahan y(3-0=3) recorded a natural hat trick in the first period for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28-of-33 shots faced (.848 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota fell to Winnipeg, 3-2, in the second of back-to-back games agains the Jets on 12/31.
F Frederick Gaudreau (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points in the game. F Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota. F Marcus Johansson, F Nic Petan and D Jared Spurgeon all tallied assists. Fleury made 26-of-29 saves to post an .897 SV% in his 1,000th NHL game.
Forwards Adam Lowry, Vladislav Namestnikov and Dominic Toninato all scored for the Jets. G Laurent Brossoit stopped 24-of-26 shots faced (.923 SV%) in net for Winnipeg.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 57 points (23-34=57) this season, owns an active five-game point streak (4-8=12) and has 33 points (15-18=33) and a plus-12 rating in his last 20 games played
- Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 12 PPGs and a career-high 28 goals this season, owns an active five-game point streak (7-5=12), a four-game goal streak and has 26 points (13-13=26) in his last 18 games
- Boldy has 11 points (4-7=11) in his last six games and tied a career-high with four points (1-3=4) vs. VAN (2/19)
- F Mark Scheifele (16-31=47) leads Winnipeg in assists and points, is averaging one point per game and has six points (2-4=6) in his last five games played
- Monahan has four points (4-0=4) in his last two games and has played only six games with the Jets since being acquired on 2/2 from Montreal in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2027
- F Kyle Connor (19-15=34) has five points (1-4=5) in his last five games played and leads Winnipeg in goals this season
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15).
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127) in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- D Declan Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
- F Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
- Toninato is from Duluth and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2013-17)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has earned points in 26 of its last 43 games against Winnipeg (23-17-3)
- The Wild’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- Minnesota fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against Winnipeg in the 2018 First Round
Game Notes
