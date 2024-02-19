Flames overcome Monahan’s hat trick, defeat Jets

Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Kylington and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (26-25-5), who had lost three straight. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Monahan got his second career hat trick, and Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor each had two assists for the Jets (33-15-5), who had won three in a row.

Connor Hellebuyck, who made 28 saves, surrendered more than three goals in a start for the first time since Nov. 2, ending a 31-game streak.

Calgary scored five straight to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Coleman cut Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 at 14:09 of the first period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Mangiapane.

Kadri tied it 3-3 at 4:58 of the second period with a tip of MacKenzie Weegar's point shot on the power play, and Huberdeau put the Flames ahead 4-3 at 16:06 when he shot past a sprawled Hellebuyck after taking a pass from Rasmus Andersson on the rush.

Mangiapane made it 5-3 at 13:18 of the third period when he one-timed a pass from Kadri past Hellebuyck's glove.

Kadri scored into an empty net at 18:03 for the 6-3 final.

Kylington scored unassisted for his first goal since April 18, 2022 to make it 1-0 at 4:14 of the first. He picked off a stretch pass at the Calgary blue line and split two Jets defensemen before lifting a backhand past Hellebuyck's glove.

Kylington, who has played nine games in 2023-24, missed the entirety of last season and the first three months of this season to attend to his mental health.

Monahan, who played his first nine seasons with the Flames after he was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, scored three straight goals in 5:17.

He tied it 1-1 at 6:07 when he poked a loose puck behind Markstrom on the power play, and made it 2-1 at 6:49 on a rebound created by Dylan DeMelo's shot.

Monahan completed the fastest natural hat trick in franchise history when he shot by Markstrom's right pad from the slot on the power play for a 3-1 lead at 11:24. It was Monahan’s first hat trick since Nov. 18, 2017 (a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers).