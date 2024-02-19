ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each had a hat trick and six points when the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.
Game Recap: Wild 10, Canucks 7
Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov each has hat trick, 6 points
Trailing 5-3 after the second period, Minnesota scored five goals in a span of 5:12 to start the third.
"It sounds like a Canada junior game with all those goals," Eriksson Ek said. "I'm sure the fans were really excited to watch it, but I don't know about the coaches."
Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and three assists for Minnesota (26-23-6), which extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1). Filip Gustavsson made 11 saves on 16 shots, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped six of eight shots in relief.
"That was an up-and-down game, but I thought to find a way to win, it was obviously important for us," Wild coach John Hynes said. "After the first and second (periods), it was a very similar message. I didn't think the score was indicative of how the game was being played. Lots of times we were in control of the game but weren't in control of the scoreboard, so it was important for us to capitalize on the power plays and cut the lead and then get to the attack game that we talked about. I thought we managed the puck well, pressured in the offensive zone."
J.T. Miller had a hat trick and an assist, and Pius Suter had three assists for Vancouver (37-14-6), which lost its second straight game. Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.
"It's good, but it's not good enough," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "You've got to learn how to play under pressure. We gave them, what was it five, four 5-on-3s? Gave them the goal at the end of the first and then we take a penalty after the second. So, these are lessons that we have to learn how to play under pressure. … Our 5-on-5 play was good. A lot of chances. Obviously the other parts of our game wasn't good."
Zuccarello scored to get the Wild within 5-3 at 19:27 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play.
Eriksson Ek tipped in a Zuccarello feed in the slot to make it 5-4 on a 5-on-3 power play 29 seconds into the third.
Kaprizov tied it 5-5 on another two-man advantage at 1:23, and Eriksson Ek completed his hat trick on the power play 21 seconds later at 1:44 to give the Wild a 6-5 lead.
"When you score a lot of goals like we did in third period, I think it's just feeling better (about) yourself," Kaprizov said.
Marco Rossi increased the lead 7-5, with Jake Lucchini's shot deflecting off Rossi's skate at 4:48, and Boldy fed Kaprizov in the slot for an 8-5 lead at 5:12.
Nikita Zadorov got the Canucks within 8-6 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 8:26, and Brock Boeser made it 8-7 at 17:52 with a tip-in.
Jonas Brodin scored an empty-net goal at 18:53 to make it 9-7, and Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 19:58 for the 10-7 final.
"I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that where they just kept going in one after another I guess," Boldy said. "Yeah, it was nice to be able to get the power-play goals but to be able to go out and get a couple 5-on-5, too, Marco's goal, good play by [Lucchini] and stuff like that, and then Kirill finding another one, those goals are the big ones. The power play and 5-on-3 are the ones you expect to get and those [even strength] ones change the game."
Vancouver scored on its first two shots of the game.
Ian Cole made it 1-0 at 2:51 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle past a screened Gustavsson.
Miller extended the lead 2-0 at 13:21 with a rebound.
Eriksson Ek cut it to 2-1 at 19:10, deflecting in a Boldy drop pass in the slot.
Elias Pettersson put Vancouver ahead 3-1 at 5:37 of the second period.
Miller was left alone at the top of the slot and scored a power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 9:24.
Boldy scored on a breakaway to get Minnesota within 4-2 at 11:00 before Miller increased the lead to 5-2 at 14:30.
The Wild were 4-for-6 on the power play.
"This is one of those games where I think we can actually hang our hat on how we played 5-on-5," Miller said. "I thought we outplayed them. Kind of a weird game. They clearly got a lot of momentum, and when you're on the power play and starts to feel it, they have some talented players. Unfortunately, they got a handful of looks.
"You know, I don't want to speak too much on the penalty kill, I really wasn't on it a whole lot. Penalty kill's done an unbelievable job for us this year. The good news is, we get to play again tomorrow (at the Colorado Avalanche)."
NOTES: The Wild set a team record for most goals in a game. … Minnesota scored six goals in a 5:45 span, the fourth-fastest a team has ever scored that many. The Montreal Canadiens hold the NHL record with six goals in 4:24 against the Hartford Whalers on Dec. 6, 1982. … Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov each tied the team record for points in a game. Marian Gaborik is the only other player to score six points in a game with the Wild, having done it twice. … Eriksson Ek (seven goals, five assists) and Kaprizov (four goals, eight assists) each has 12 points during a five-game point streak. … Canucks forward Elias Lindholm had an assist and has six points (four goals, two assists) in eight games since he was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan 31.