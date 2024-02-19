Game Recap: Wild 10, Canucks 7

J.T. Miller had a hat trick and an assist, and Pius Suter had three assists for Vancouver (37-14-6), which lost its second straight game. Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

"It's good, but it's not good enough," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "You've got to learn how to play under pressure. We gave them, what was it five, four 5-on-3s? Gave them the goal at the end of the first and then we take a penalty after the second. So, these are lessons that we have to learn how to play under pressure. … Our 5-on-5 play was good. A lot of chances. Obviously the other parts of our game wasn't good."

Zuccarello scored to get the Wild within 5-3 at 19:27 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play.

Eriksson Ek tipped in a Zuccarello feed in the slot to make it 5-4 on a 5-on-3 power play 29 seconds into the third.

Kaprizov tied it 5-5 on another two-man advantage at 1:23, and Eriksson Ek completed his hat trick on the power play 21 seconds later at 1:44 to give the Wild a 6-5 lead.

"When you score a lot of goals like we did in third period, I think it's just feeling better (about) yourself," Kaprizov said.

Marco Rossi increased the lead 7-5, with Jake Lucchini's shot deflecting off Rossi's skate at 4:48, and Boldy fed Kaprizov in the slot for an 8-5 lead at 5:12.

Nikita Zadorov got the Canucks within 8-6 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 8:26, and Brock Boeser made it 8-7 at 17:52 with a tip-in.

Jonas Brodin scored an empty-net goal at 18:53 to make it 9-7, and Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 19:58 for the 10-7 final.

"I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that where they just kept going in one after another I guess," Boldy said. "Yeah, it was nice to be able to get the power-play goals but to be able to go out and get a couple 5-on-5, too, Marco's goal, good play by [Lucchini] and stuff like that, and then Kirill finding another one, those goals are the big ones. The power play and 5-on-3 are the ones you expect to get and those [even strength] ones change the game."