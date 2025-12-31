Projected Lineup: Wild at Sharks

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_123125
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild is set to face off against the Sharks tonight, hoping for one final win of 2025. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

18 Vinnie Hinostroza - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Game Preview: Wild at Sharks

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Boris Katchouk From the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Michael Milne

Game Recap: Wild 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Jets

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

Wild on 7th - Episode 125: I Just Want to Do Hartzy Things With My Friends

Down on the Farm: Making His Mark

Game Recap: Predators 3, Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Preds

Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones

Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2