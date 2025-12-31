Game Preview: Wild at Sharks

123125atSJS_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild arrives in San Jose today, ready to go Shark fishing, fresh off of a hot 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Vegas on Monday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 24-10-6

Sharks Record: 19-17-3

2025-26 Series Record: 0-0-2

All-Time Wild Record: 43-36-11 (20-21-4 at San Jose)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
SJS
MIN
Power Play
17.9%
22.7%
Penalty Kill
78.4%
77.6%
Faceoff
47.2%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.05
3.08
Goals Against / Games Played
3.46
2.58

Last Time Out

MIN at VGK | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Sharks

San Jose won the first meeting, 6-5, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/26) and the second game, 2-1, in overtime in St. Paul (11/11).

D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3) lead the Wild with three points each in the series. C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) has recorded two points. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-25 shots faced in the first game, while G Filip Gustavsson saved 16-of-18 shots faced in the second contest.

C Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with five points (1-4=5) against the Wild this season. LW William Eklund (2-1=3) owns three points. G Yaroslav Askarov is 2-0-0 with a 2.86 GAA and .903 SV% in two starts against Minnesota this year.

Wild Leaders Against Sharks

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 34 points (11-23=34) in 33 career contests against the Sharks
  • Kaprizov owns 27 points (12-15=27) in 20 games, his highest point total against any single opponent
  • D Quinn Hughes has 25 points (7-18=25) in 19 games
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 22 points (10-12=22) in 30 games

Sharks Leaders Against Wild

  • D John Klingberg (6-17=23 in 34 games) and RW Tyler Toffoli (12-11=23 in 35 games) lead the Sharks with 23 career points each vs. Minnesota
  • D Nick Leddy has 21 points (3-18=21) in 39 games
  • LW Jeff Skinner (7-6=13 in 22 games) and Celebrini (5-6=13 in five games) each own 13 points

Recent Transactions

12/30/25

Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)

12/28/25

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.

12/23/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

12/21/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Daemon Hunt: lower body (six games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
  • D Jake Middleton recorded 12 points (3-9=12) and 82 PIM in 59 games for San Jose in parts of four seasons (2018-22)
  • C Nico Sturm posted 52 points (26- 26=52) in 184 games across three seasons (2022-25) with San Jose
  • Sharks Amateur Scout Thomas Vanek recorded 93 points (39-54=93) in 154 games across two seasons (2014-16) with the Wild
  • Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
  • Klingberg recorded nine points (2-7=9) in 17 games with Minnesota during the 2022-23 season
  • F Ryan Reaves skated in 61 games and notched 15 points (5-10=15) with the Wild in 2022-23
  • Wild broadcaster Alex Stalock Posted a 24-20-7 record with a 2.45 GAA, a .908 SV% and four shutouts in 63 games (47 starts) over parts of six seasons with San Jose (2010-16)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has earned points in nine consecutive games against San Jose (7-0-2) since 3/11/23 and 14 of the last 17 meetings (12-2-2) since 4/16/21
  • Minnesota is 7-2-3 in its last 12 contests against the Sharks at Grand Casino Arena since 1/22/21
  • The Wild has points in six of the last seven games played at SAP Center (6-1-0)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.31 MIN at SJS Game Notes
- 0.83 MB
Download 12.31 MIN at SJS Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Golden Knights

Game Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Boris Katchouk From the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Michael Milne

Game Recap: Wild 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Jets

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

Wild on 7th - Episode 125: I Just Want to Do Hartzy Things With My Friends

Down on the Farm: Making His Mark

Game Recap: Predators 3, Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Preds

Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones

Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers