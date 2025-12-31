Game Preview: Wild at Sharks

This Season on Wild vs. Sharks

San Jose won the first meeting, 6-5, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/26) and the second game, 2-1, in overtime in St. Paul (11/11).

D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-3=3) lead the Wild with three points each in the series. C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) has recorded two points. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-25 shots faced in the first game, while G Filip Gustavsson saved 16-of-18 shots faced in the second contest.

C Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with five points (1-4=5) against the Wild this season. LW William Eklund (2-1=3) owns three points. G Yaroslav Askarov is 2-0-0 with a 2.86 GAA and .903 SV% in two starts against Minnesota this year.