A Dream Come True

Every hockey player, no matter where they’re from, dreams of the day they will play their first NHL game. The journey to game one is a long and tough road; however, the players that push through and persevere are the ones who achieve their dreams years later.

Utah Mammoth forward Daniil But’s journey started in Yaroslavl, Russia. The forward played youth hockey for his hometown team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, and had multiple opportunities to represent his country on the international stage. During the 2022-23 season, But took another step towards the NHL when he made his professional hockey debut in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl’s highest-level team.

After his first professional season, But’s journey reached the next level. On June 28, 2023, he was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the 12th overall pick. He was now officially part of an NHL organization. But was one of two Russian players and Lokomotiv teammates selected by the Coyotes in the first round. Defenseman Dmitri Simashev, who made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, went sixth-overall.

General Manager Bill Armstrong and his team were confident in selecting these two players. They had seen what each could bring and they made a statement with their selections.

“We took the two best players, in our opinion, on our list,” Armstrong said in a TV interview following his picks. “...our second (pick) is Daniil But. Just a big man with skill. Got some good speed, he can make plays, he can score. His dad was actually drafted in the NHL, never got a chance to come over here. We’re really excited about both those players. For us, they were on our board, and we wanted to make sure as an organization that we took the two best guys off that board, and we’re really excited about it.”

The Mammoth let their prospect develop in the KHL. But played an additional two seasons with Lokomotiv and developed his game. During the 2024-25 campaign, he was on the Lokomotiv team that won the Gagarin Cup and became KHL Champions.

With 157 games of experience in the KHL, including 33 postseason games, it was time for But to take the next step in his path to the NHL. This offseason, But traveled to Utah to participate in the Mammoth’s training camp and fight for a main roster spot. The competition was steep; however, But made his presence known. He showed his physicality, size, speed, and abilities. But was one of the final cuts before the Mammoth named their 2025-26 Opening Night roster. He reported to Tucson, Arizona for his first season of professional hockey in North America.

His hard work continued in the American Hockey League and But turned heads quickly. Through 19 games with the Tucson Roadrunners, But scored eight goals and contributed nine assists for 17 points. He showed his offensive abilities, poise with the puck, and ability to be a difference maker.

"He's playing well,” head coach André Tourigny said of But’s performance in the AHL. “He's played good offensively but as well defensively. He's really responsible. He has good pace in his game. He works really, really hard. For us, those are fundamentals: the effort, the battle level, those kind of things. He did a really good job in Tucson."

On Dec. 2, the Mammoth decided to give the young forward a shot. Utah recalled But from Tucson and the rookie flew to Anaheim to meet up with the team. The next day he made his NHL debut.

“I feel pretty good,” But shared after morning skate, ahead of his debut. “I had some good games in Tucson so I’m very happy to be here now. I need to play my best hockey here.”

But was given significant roles for his first game, to play on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther and be a part of the team’s second power play unit. He couldn’t have been more excited for the opportunity and ready to bring his skill set to the game.

“Energy,” But explained what he was hoping to contribute. “Those guys want to play with the puck, so I can stay in front of the net … I love to shoot.”