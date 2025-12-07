Utah Falls in Close Contest

CALGARY – In the final game of a six-game road trip, the Utah Mammoth fell 2-0 to the Calgary Flames. Despite 27 shots on goal and some close chances, Utah was unable to get past Calgary’s goaltender Dustin Wolf, who recorded his second shutout this season. The Mammoth end their longest road trip of the year with a 2-4-0 record and fall to 14-13-3.

“Not the start we were expecting,” head coach André Tourigny shared postgame. “I think the rest of the game we played solid 5-on-5. But offensively, if you want to score in that league, you need to get in the eyes of the goalie, you need to disturb the defense a little bit more, and we were a little bit too perimeter.”

“We quick up the puck quite a bit in the third period,” Schmidt explained. “I thought we caught him a couple times and had some sustained o-zone time. But sometimes you just need to get into the game a little quicker. I think that’s something that you look at tonight’s game, we’re on top of it right away, we have a good start, you never know what’s going to happen. I think we played really well. Give up one goal on the road, that’s something that you can look at and say that’s something you can do positively with the game and now you just got to find a way to get inside a little bit more on the offensive side.”