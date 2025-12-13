Schmidt, Vaněček Receive Stanley Cup Rings

Schmidt’s favorite moment with his new piece of hardware? Showing his three-year-old son Harvey.

“Probably the greatest moment is when I got to show Harvey, my son, when I got home,” Schmidt smiled. “He was pretty excited. I think he might have been more excited than I was. I was pretty excited, but he was pretty excited … I put it on his hand, and he started walking around the house and I was like ‘please don’t drop it.’ It was great. My wife got a really nice pendant as well. I told (Harvey) it’s the Schmidt family ring so he knows that he can go look at it and put it on, but it’s not for banging around.”

In addition to their time together in Florida, Schmidt and Vaněček played together in the Washington Capitals organization. Celebrating this success together, with their new team, is an unique experience.

“It’s nice to do it with Schmidt,” Vaněček smiled. “…it’s a special moment and I can be here with him right now. He’s a great teammate. He’s a good guy and he’s funny and (talks) a lot so it’s always good to be with him.”

“He’s a good man,” Schmidt said of Vaněček. “A guy that’s quite a happy person. He and I get along quite well. To be able to share it with somebody else too is more fun. Obviously it’s cool to get it yourself but one of the most fun things is to be able to share with other people and for us to be able to do that moment together, it enhanced my experience for sure.”

Now that the pair of Mammoth players have wrapped their celebrations of this summer’s victory, Schmidt is eager to win again.

“It’s too much fun not to do it again,” Schmidt grinned. “It’s intoxicating that feeling of something that you worked for all year, and for everybody that you’ve worked with. To see the elation it brings, and joy that it does, not only to the guys, but to everyone that puts in all the work around it … that’s the extra part of it that I really enjoy and that’s what I want to see again in my life.

“Harvey, my son, got to drink out of the Cup, my daughter wasn’t old enough so that’s my new motivation will be to make sure she can get a sip out of it as well.”