Schmidt, Vaněček Receive Stanley Cup Rings

On Dec. 9, Utah Mammoth defenseman Nate Schmidt and goaltender Vítek Vaněček had a chance to celebrate their 2025 Stanley Cup win one final time. The Mammoth players joined their former Florida Panthers teammates for dinner and finally received their Stanley Cup rings.
“It was great to see them, that was a good playoffs with them so it’s always great to see them,” Vaněček said of the dinner. “It’s (the) first time touching the ring. I put it (on) actually opposite, so they told me I have to go the other way. It’s really heavy. It’s beautiful.”
Vaněček was traded to the Panthers in March to serve as a backup to veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. He played seven regular season games, before backing up Bobrovsky throughout the playoffs.
Schmidt signed a one-year contract with Florida last season and became a key part of the team’s Stanley Cup run. The defenseman had 19 points (5G, 14A) through 80 regular season games. In the postseason, Schmidt had three goals and nine assists for 12 points through 23 playoff games. Schmidt was the first player Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov handed the Cup to in the celebrations.
Now, seven months later Schmidt was able to hold his ring for the first time.
“It’s pretty surreal to see it actually in person,” Schmidt recounted. “You see this stuff online at the beginning of the year. I tried not to look at it truthfully, I wanted to have it be a surprise, but it was really tough … it’s way bigger in person. It covers up at least three of my fingers.”