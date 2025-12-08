Utah Starts Homestand Against Los Angeles

After a six-game road trip, the Mammoth are home for a three-game homestand

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (14-13-3) vs Los Angeles (13-8-7)

WHEN: Dec. 8, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah opens a three-game homestand on Monday after finishing the team’s longest road trip of the year. Through the trip’s six games, the Mammoth went 2-4-0. The team is 4-6-0 in their last ten games and has a 14-13-3 record this season.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 2-0 loss to the Calgary Flames. The loss was on the second half of a back-to-back after Utah beat the Vancouver Canucks on the front half.
    • Yegor Sharangovich scored 16 seconds into the game off a rebound. Calgary’s 1-0 lead stood until the final three minutes when Connor Zary’s empty net goal sealed the win for the Flames.
    • Dustin Wolf was strong in net for the home team and stopped all 27 of the Mammoth’s shots. Utah’s Vítek Vaněček stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.
  • Logan Cooley’s 14 goals are first on the Mammoth while his 23 points are third. Clayton Keller’s 17 assists and 26 points are team-highs. The Mammoth have 11 players with 10 or more points in the first 30 games of the season.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 22 games this season and has a 12-7-2 record. He has a 2.64 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-6-1 record, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .878 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth will host the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken this week before heading back on the road.

Los Angeles

  • Los Angeles starts a two-game road trip on Monday after a four-game homestand where the team went 2-2-0. The Kings are 4-3-3 in their last ten games and has a 13-8-7 record this season.
  • In their most recent game, the Kings shutout the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-0.
    • Brandt Clarke scored twice, while Warren Foegele, Andrei Kuzmenko (PPG), Mikey Anderson, and Alex Turcotte all added a goal each.
    • Darcy Kuemper stopped all 23 shots he faced in the win.
  • Kevin Fiala’s 10 goals lead the Kings while Adrian Kempe’s 24 points are a team-high. Kempe and Quinton Byfield are tied for the team-lead with 15 assists. The Kings have 11 players with 10 or more points through 28 games.
  • Kuemper has a 9-6-5 record through 20 games. He has a 2.24 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. Anton Forsberg makes up the second half of LA’s goaltender tandem. He has a 4-2-2 record with a 2.69 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.
  • The Kings wrap up this short road trip with a game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has played the most games on the road (19) and least games at home (11) in the NHL.
  • The Mammoth’s penalty kill continues to be one of the best. Utah has killed off 82.1% of their penalties which is the ninth-best average in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles’ defense is averaging the third-fewest goals against per game in the NHL. The Kings have allowed the third-fewest first period goals (T-Minnesota, 19) and third-fewest third period goals (T-Seattle, 21) as well.
  • Kings Captain Anže Kopitar’s 55.8% faceoff win rate is 18th best in the NHL.

Against Los Angeles This Season

  • This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and the Kings this season and the first of two at Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Dec. 8: UTA vs LAK
  • Mar. 22: UTA vs LAK
  • Mar. 28: UTA at LAK

