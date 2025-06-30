Utah Signs Montana Onyebuchi to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, two-way contract, worth $775,000 at the NHL level for both seasons.

Onyebuchi, 25, tallied 3-7-10 and 112 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25. He ranked third in penalty minutes and tied for fourth in plus/minus (+6) among all Roadrunners skaters. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman also skated in three postseason contests for Tucson, tallying an assist in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.

Since making his professional debut in 2021-22, Onyebuchi has recorded 9-27-36 and 467 PIM in 194 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and San Jose Barracuda. He also registered three assists in eight East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) contests with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Dugald, Manitoba, Onyebuchi played five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers from 2016-21. He recorded 19-56-75 and 440 PIM in 257 WHL contests over that span and also served as an alternate captain for the Blazers in 2019-20 and 2020-21.