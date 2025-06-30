Utah Signs Montana Onyebuchi to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

IMG_4657
By Utah Mammoth PR
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, two-way contract, worth $775,000 at the NHL level for both seasons.

Onyebuchi, 25, tallied 3-7-10 and 112 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25. He ranked third in penalty minutes and tied for fourth in plus/minus (+6) among all Roadrunners skaters. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman also skated in three postseason contests for Tucson, tallying an assist in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.

Since making his professional debut in 2021-22, Onyebuchi has recorded 9-27-36 and 467 PIM in 194 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and San Jose Barracuda. He also registered three assists in eight East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) contests with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Dugald, Manitoba, Onyebuchi played five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers from 2016-21. He recorded 19-56-75 and 440 PIM in 257 WHL contests over that span and also served as an alternate captain for the Blazers in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

News Feed

Utah Acquires Conditional 2027 Third-Round Pick from Toronto in Exchange for Matias Maccelli

Notebook: Development Camp, Day 2

Utah Adds Depth in Prospect Pool with 2025 Draft

Notebook: Development Camp, Day 1

Utah Announces 2025 Development Camp Roster and Media Availability

Day 2 of the NHL Draft Complete

Utah Picks Desnoyers on First Day of the NHL Draft

Armstrong Discusses Peterka Trade

Get to Know: JJ Peterka

Utah Continues Coaching Internship Program at Development Camp

Utah Acquires J.J. Peterka in Exchange for Doan and Kesselring

Top-10 Moments from 2024-25 Season

GM Bill Armstrong Previews 2025 Draft

Top Social Posts of 2024-25

Utah Mammoth to Participate in 2025 Rookie Showcase

2025 NHL Draft Primer

Mammoth+ Draft Show Brings Exclusive Content

Year in Review: April