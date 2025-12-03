Utah’s Road Trip Continues with Stop in Anaheim

The Mammoth will face the Ducks at the halfway point of the road trip

GamePreviewWEB 12.3.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (12-12-3) at ANA (16-9-1)

WHEN: Dec. 3, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Honda Center

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 10:30 a.m. PT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Wednesday’s game looking to snap a four-game losing skid. Currently the Mammoth are 2-5-3 in their last ten games and are halfway through a six-game road trip.
  • On Tuesday, the Mammoth recalled forward Daniil But from Tucson (AHL). But’s 17 points lead the Roadrunners, and he is tied for fifth in goals (8) and power-play goals (3) among all AHL rookies (per Mammoth PR). The team also assigned defenseman Dmitri Simashev to Tucson and placed forward Kevin Rooney on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the Roadrunners.
  • In their most recent game, the Utah Mammoth fell 6-3 to the San Jose Sharks.
    • Lawson Crouse scored twice, including once shorthanded, while JJ Peterka tallied his 10th of the year. Utah won 60.7% of their faceoffs in the loss.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped six of the nine shots he faced while Vítek Vaněček turned away 18 of the 21 shots he saw in the game.
    • Tyler Toffoli and Will Smith each scored twice for the Sharks while Adam Gaudette and Pavol Regenda (PPG) also added one goal each.
  • Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with 14 goals and 23 points. Captain Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team-lead with 14 assists each.
  • Vejmelka has a 10-7-2 record, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .885 save percentage. Vaněček has a 2-5-1 record with a 3.11 goals against average and a .869 save percentage.
  • Following Wednesday’s game, the Mammoth travel to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Friday.

Anaheim

  • Anaheim starts a homestand with Wednesday’s game. The Ducks got back into the win column in their most recent game and are 5-5-0 in their last ten contests.
  • In their most recent game, the Anaheim Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-1.
    • Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, Leo Carlsson, and Chris Kreider (EN) scored for the Ducks in the win. Anaheim’s penalty kill went 6-for-6 in the contest.
    • Ville Husso turned away 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the win and ended the night with a .955 save percentage.
    • Jordan Kyrou had St. Louis’ lone goal.
  • Cutter Gauthier’s 15 goals are a team-high, while Leo Carlsson’s 36 assists lead the Ducks. Carlsson is tied with Troy Terry for the most assists with 22 each.
  • With both Lukas Dostal and Petr Mrazek injured, the Ducks have turned to Ville Husso in their most recent contest. On Dec. 1, the team recalled Vyacheslav Buteyets from the AHL.
  • The Ducks start a three-game homestand with Wednesday’s game. Anaheim will host the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks before going back on the road.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s JJ Peterka has six goals over the past 11 games and Nate Schmidt has seven assists over that span (per Mammoth PR).
  • Mammoth forward Logan Cooley has seven points, including five goals, in his last five games.
  • Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke is the first rookie to reach 20 points this season (7G, 13A) and the second-fastest player in Ducks history to record 20 career points (per Ducks PR).
  • The Ducks’ 16-9-1 record through 26 games in a season is their best start since the 2014-15 campaign (per Ducks PR).

Against Anaheim This Season

  • This is the second of three meetings between the teams and the second-straight game in Anaheim. Utah will host the final game of the season series in March.

Season Series

  • Nov. 17: UTA at ANA – Game Recap
  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
  • Mar. 20: UTA vs ANA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 5: UTA at VAN
  • Dec. 6: UTA at CGY
  • Dec. 8: UTA vs LAK

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SEG FOUNDATION: All In On Utah
SOCIAL

News Feed

Mammoth Goalies Pay it Forward and Donate Hockey Equipment to Czechia’s Youth Players

SEG Foundation Invites Utahns to ‘Pay It Forward’ on December 9 | RELEASE 12.2.25

Utah Falls to San Jose, 6-3

The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-7

Mammoth Wrap Season Series against the Sharks in San Jose

Utah Falls in St. Louis, 1-0

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Utah Continues Back-to-Back in St. Louis

Utah Rallies Behind Keller in Dallas

Utah Starts Road Trip in Dallas

Utah Falls to Montreal, 4-3

Mammoth’s Hospital Visit Supports the Community

Utah Wraps Homestand with Game Against Montreal

Cooley’s Four Goals Lead Utah to Win over Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

Mammoth Host Golden Knights for Monday Matchup

Utah Bounces Back with 3-2 Win over New York Rangers

Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night