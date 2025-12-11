Utah Fought Hard But Falls Short to Defending Cup Champs

Guenther Scores Twice in Loss

GameStory 12.10.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Mammoth fought hard and showed urgency and resiliency throughout the night, but a late Florida Panthers goal in the final minute of regulation proved to be the difference in a 4-3 loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

“Obviously a tough pill to swallow the way it happened,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “(Karel Vejmelka) was really good. I think we showed a lot of character being down by two goals and coming back in the game and give ourselves a chance. Really frustrating to lose in that fashion.”

Vejmelka stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced, including 18 of the 19 in the third period to give the Mammoth a chance to win. He made multiple key saves throughout the night that kept the Mammoth in this close battle.

“He played really well,” Guenther said on Vejmelka. “I feel for him; we want to get that win for him. He kept us in it, especially in the end. I think they had like 19 shots in the third, that comes with power plays, but still too many.”

Post-Game Video - COMING SOON

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Guenther | McBain
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Florida 4, Utah 3

Dylan Guenther scored two breakaway goals in the game for his first multi-goal game of the season. His first goal opened the scoring 11 and a half minutes into the game, while his second was a quick response to Florida’s third consecutive goal at the start of the second period. Guenther has 13 goals this season and three in his last two games.

“I try to use my speed and get above guys,” Guenther said of his goals. “They’re man-on-man pretty much all over the ice, so try to beat my guys up the ice.”

Jack McBain scored his third of the season to tie the game, 3-3, in the second period. The forward was camped out net front and McBain converted on Sean Durzi’s initial shot. In addition to his goal, McBain brought a strong physical presence as he does game after game. McBain played alongside Michael Carcone and Daniil But, who was added to the line for tonight’s game.

“He did really good,” Tourigny said of McBain. “That line played really good. (But) played a solid game, (Carcone’s) been his old self and (McBain) as well. I’m really happy about the result of that line. They compete, they played direct, they played fast, they communicated a lot on the bench. If you look at that line, the body of work and the change of match-ups at some point in the game, they were matched up against (Florida’s) top-six, an elite top-six. They did a good job.”

After slower starts in recent games, the Mammoth were focused on using their speed and bringing urgency. The home team did that and had a strong opening frame against a relentless Florida team.

“I thought it was good,” McBain said of the first period. “I thought we were generating throughout the lineup. A lot of guys had good games, and I think when we’re playing like that, we’re definitely tough to play against.”

With 52 seconds left in regulation, Anton Lundell scored his eighth of the season and put the Panthers ahead, 4-3. Utah pulled Vejmelka and played with the extra attacker; however, the Mammoth were unable to score the equalizer. Utah is 14-15-3 with the loss as the team looks to find the win column in these tight, one-goal losses.

“I think shoot a few more pucks,” Guenther said on the close losses. “Be comfortable in those situations. When the game is tied, I don't think we have to get on our heels. Just keep pressing, keep attacking them. It's unfortunate, but we play again in two nights, so make sure we get one to close it out.”

“Yeah, you have to find ways to win,” McBain reflected. “I think, when you look around the league, good teams find ways to win hockey games, even when they don't have their best or they're close games. That’s something as a group (that) we (have) to figure out. Obviously, it's been a challenging stretch, we know we have it in this group and in the locker room, so we are just trying to figure it out.”

The Mammoth will wrap a three-game homestand with a game against the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Dylan Guenther scored two goals tonight, marking his first multi-goal game of the season and the eighth of his NHL career. His 13 goals this season now trail only Logan Cooley (14) for the most on the team (per Mammoth PR).
  • Guenther has found the scoresheet in each of his last four games at Delta Center (11/24-12/10; 4G, 2A), tied for Utah’s longest home point streak this season (per Mammoth PR).
  • Barrett Hayton registered a career-high eight shots on goal tonight (previous: , 3/7/25 at CHI), tying the single-game franchise record previously set by Dylan Guenther (3/12/25 vs ANA) and Clayton Keller (11/22/25 vs NYR). Hayton’s six shots in the first period also established a new franchise record for a single frame (previous: 5; five instances) (per Mammoth PR).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 12: UTA vs SEA
  • Dec. 14: UTA at PIT
  • Dec. 16: UTA at BOS

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

Utah Hosts Defending Stanley Cup Champs

Utah Comes Up Short Against LA

The Week Ahead: Dec. 8-14

Utah Starts Homestand Against Los Angeles

Utah Falls in Close Contest

Utah Finishes Six Game Road Trip In Calgary

Vejmelka Delivers in Utah’s 4-1 Win Over Vancouver

Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Vancouver

A Dream Come True

Team Effort Leads to Utah’s 7-0 Win Over Anaheim

Utah’s Road Trip Continues with Stop in Anaheim

Mammoth Goalies Pay it Forward and Donate Hockey Equipment to Czechia’s Youth Players

SEG Foundation Invites Utahns to ‘Pay It Forward’ on December 9 | RELEASE 12.2.25

Utah Falls to San Jose, 6-3

The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-7

Mammoth Wrap Season Series against the Sharks in San Jose

Utah Falls in St. Louis, 1-0

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth