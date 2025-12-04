Team Effort Leads to Utah’s 7-0 Win Over Anaheim

ANAHEIM – In a strong bounce back performance, the Utah Mammoth recorded its first seven goal win in franchise history with a 7-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Karel Vejmelka turned away all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the year.

Utah had a full scoresheet as JJ Peterka (2), Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Ian Cole, Liam O’Brien, and Clayton Keller all scored in the win. The Mammoth had 11 players with a point or more, including six skaters with multi-points efforts, which ties a franchise record.

In addition to the significant individual performances up and down the lineup, the Mammoth had a strong team game. Their effort and execution helped the team bounce back into the win column.

“We can talk about some guys who made points, or (Vejmelka) who had a shutout, but at the end of the day, the way we get above them the puck all the time and we have a number defensively all the time, it’s a really good team on the other side,” head coach André Tourigny explained following the win. “Really tough to play against, the poise they have with the puck. But the fact we had numbers all the time and we were above them, and we competed and we got opportunities offensively. So, proud of the guys, the way they regroup, the effort. I think the message was clear and I think well received.”

“We got to go out there and get to work,” Cole shared postgame. “That's something that we talked about for this game, and everyone did that. Everyone has to take ownership for their individual games. That if we can raise our individual games, we can raise our team game inside of that team structure. Tonight, we did a great job of that."