Team Effort Leads to Utah’s 7-0 Win Over Anaheim

Vejmelka recorded his first shutout of the season, Daniil But made his NHL debut, and the Mammoth had 11 different players on the scoresheet

1GameStory 12.3.25
By Catherine Bogart
ANAHEIM – In a strong bounce back performance, the Utah Mammoth recorded its first seven goal win in franchise history with a 7-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Karel Vejmelka turned away all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the year.

Utah had a full scoresheet as JJ Peterka (2), Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Ian Cole, Liam O’Brien, and Clayton Keller all scored in the win. The Mammoth had 11 players with a point or more, including six skaters with multi-points efforts, which ties a franchise record.

In addition to the significant individual performances up and down the lineup, the Mammoth had a strong team game. Their effort and execution helped the team bounce back into the win column.

“We can talk about some guys who made points, or (Vejmelka) who had a shutout, but at the end of the day, the way we get above them the puck all the time and we have a number defensively all the time, it’s a really good team on the other side,” head coach André Tourigny explained following the win. “Really tough to play against, the poise they have with the puck. But the fact we had numbers all the time and we were above them, and we competed and we got opportunities offensively. So, proud of the guys, the way they regroup, the effort. I think the message was clear and I think well received.”

“We got to go out there and get to work,” Cole shared postgame. “That's something that we talked about for this game, and everyone did that. Everyone has to take ownership for their individual games. That if we can raise our individual games, we can raise our team game inside of that team structure. Tonight, we did a great job of that."

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: But | Cole
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Utah 7, Anaheim 0

The win wouldn’t have been possible without Vejmelka’s calm demeanor and timely saves throughout the game. In the final minutes, the team was committed to keeping the puck out of the net to help their netminder get his first shutout of the year.

“At the end of that game, you’re playing for (Vejmelka), you’re trying to help him out,” Cole explained. “He’s been so great for us, everyone did it all game long. Forwards were (blocking shot), (defensemen) were doing it, everyone who ended up in a shot lane was able to get a block. It’s a great team mentality.”

Forward Daniil But made his NHL debut against the Ducks and played on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. The rookie played 11:40 in the win, had two shots, two hits, and finished +1. But became the first forward and third skater in franchise history to make his debut with Utah (per Mammoth PR).

"It feels like a dream,” But smiled when discussing his NHL debut. “I don't understand yet where I am. I need to keep going.”

The Mammoth’s strong offensive push started with one of Utah’s leaders and most consistent players, Associate Captain Lawson Crouse. Crouse contributed his third goal in two games when he opened the scoring six minutes in. The play showed the established chemistry between him and his linemate, Michael Carcone. In fact, Carcone has the primary assist on two of Crouse’s recent goals. Jack McBain also had an assist on the play as this line continued playing to its identity.

“I have to talk about (McBain’s) line,” Tourigny shared. “The way they played against their top line, their efficiency on both sides of the puck, and their intensity and their awareness, urgency, desire to do the job in those situations means a lot. I think it sent the right message to the team and kind of pushed everybody forward in the right direction.”

Peterka scored twice against the Ducks, including a power play goal in the third period. His first goal was the result of strong passing between a new line of Peterka, Keller, and Nick Schmaltz. The forward’s second goal featured quick passing again, this time on a 3-on-1 with Guenther, and Keller. With two goals and two assists, Peterka completed his second four-point game of his career. Peterka’s 12 goals are second on the Mammoth.

Guenther scored his 10th of the season in the first period. The forward showed his clutch capabilities as he was calm under pressure as he converted on a breakaway. Guenther is the fourth player to score 10 or more goals this season for the Mammoth.

Utah’s blueline continued their offensive contributions when Cole scored in the first six minutes of the second period. Cole shot high, with traffic in front, to beat Anaheim’s Ville Husso. O’Brien’s second of the season and Keller’s ninth of the year rounded out the scoring for the Mammoth. It was a total team effort for the Mammoth; however, even with the win, the group is focused on staying even keel moving forward.

“Just like we like to say after a bad game, we need to learn from it and move forward,” Cole reflected. “We gotta do the same thing with this game. We got to learn from it, to improve, and move forward.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • The Mammoth are the first team this season to hold the Ducks to a 3+ goal deficit this season.
  • JJ Peterka's four points (2g, 2a) have now matched his career high, set with BUF on 1/28/25 (3g, 1a vs. BOS). With the first power-play goal of his Mammoth career, Peterka has now registered his second multi-goal game (also 11/18 at SJS: 2g) and three-point game (also 10/23 at STL: 3a) of the season (per Mammoth PR).
  • Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux made his season debut for the Mammoth. He tallied the primary assist on his d-partner’s goal (Cole). The blueliner has four points (1g, 3a) in 16 career NHL contests. Lamoureux played 16:51, had one shot, three blocks, and two hits in the win.
  • Utah had 25 blocked shots tonight which is a new season-high. Tonight’s performance also is tied franchise history for second-most blocked shots in a single game (per Mammoth PR).

Utah heads to Vancouver to continue the six-game road trip. The Mammoth will end the trip with a back-to-back against the Canucks and the Calgary Flames.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 5: UTA at VAN
  • Dec. 6: UTA at CGY
  • Dec. 8: UTA vs LAK

