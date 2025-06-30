Utah Acquires Conditional 2027 Third-Round Pick from Toronto in Exchange for Matias Maccelli

IMG_4669
By Utah Mammoth PR
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today that the team has acquired a conditional third-round draft choice in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Matias Maccelli.

The 2027 third-round draft choice will upgrade to a 2029 second-round draft choice if Maccelli records at least 51 points during the 2025-26 season and Toronto also qualifies for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

Maccelli registered 8-10-18 and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 55 games with Utah in 2024-25 and has tallied 37-93-130 and 38 PIM in 224 career NHL contests with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes.

