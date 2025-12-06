Vejmelka Delivers in Utah’s 4-1 Win Over Vancouver

VANCOUVER – The Utah Mammoth withstood momentum swings and delivered a solid performance with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Utah’s goaltender Karel Vejmelka stood strong in net with timely saves. His performance held Vancouver to one goal.
“Really good job by (Vejmelka),” head coach André Tourigny said after the win. “Power play (came up) with a big goal at (a) key moment. I like our battle around the net. They put a lot of pucks at the net, and they put (up) a fight in the blue paint, but we battled really hard and our goalie (stood) tall, but we were hard around the net. We were hard in our battle; I like that a lot.”
Vejmelka picked up his second straight win and improved to 12-7-2 through 22 games. The netminder stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced in the win and ended the night with a .969 save percentage. His saves in the opening minutes of the game, and throughout pushes in the second and third periods, were key in the win.
“I think it’s important to (have) the right start and play good hockey right from the beginning of the game,” Vejmelka said of the challenge early. “Sometimes the boys need help, sometimes I need them. It’s a team win.”
“A couple backdoor plays, I think they had two in the first period, and he made key saves,” Tourigny said of Vejmelka’s quick start. “Even in the second, we did a good job to battle in the blue paint, but they put a lot of pucks with a lot of traffic. So, he was really good on his tracking, finding pucks, and you never know if that puck will deflect or not, so he did a really good job with his tracking tonight.”