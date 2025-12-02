Mammoth Goalies Pay it Forward and Donate Hockey Equipment to Czechia’s Youth Players

Through the NHLPA Goals & Dreams, Utah Mammoth goaltenders Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vaněček, alongside nine other professional players, donated equipment to 11 different youth hockey clubs in their home country which was one of the largest donations in the history of the program.

Vejmelka and Vaněček were presented with an opportunity to give back to their hometown youth hockey programs over the offseason and both players jumped at the opportunity to pay it forward and grow the game of hockey in Czechia.

“This summer I was talking with the NHLPA, and they said they wanted to donate some stuff for the small kids,” Vaněček shared about his donation. “I think it’s the best thing for them. I remember when I was small. (My) parents (didn’t) have too much money so I really appreciate (them) for that, buying the (equipment), living in small cities. It’s really nice for them to do it”

As part of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams, alongside nine of their NHL counterparts, Vejmelka and Vaněček donated 125 sets of hockey equipment to youth hockey programs in Czechia. This donation is one of the most significant contributions in the program’s history, and will help grow the sport paired with the Czech Ice Hockey Associations Let’s Play Hockey initiative.

“I’m really excited about it,” Vejmelka smiled. “It’s special for me to support my hometown team and it’s a great opportunity to give something back to them, and just help other young players, other young goalies too, to start to play the greatest game in the world.”

Like his teammate and friend, Vaněček is excited to help these young players find their love of the game.

“They can get the stuff and then try to start playing hockey,” Vaněček explained. “It’s fun for sure. It’s expensive and sometimes it’s hard to buy that stuff for them.

“If they’re getting gear for free and then they can try it, some kid’s going to like it,” Vaněček continued. “It’s fun and then they’re going to love (playing hockey) and they can stay (playing) and you’ll never know what’s going to happen after that.”

Vejmelka’s home team SK H. Slavia Třebíč is currently renovating their rink and Vejmelka is excited for the impact this donation will have.

“They did a good job to take care of the young players,” Vejmelka reflected. “It’s a small city so it’s hard to find some sponsors and get some donations for those kinds of things … they are going to do some big reconstruction of the rink now so it’s even more important for them to give them some help now. It’s just a little piece but it’s a big moment for me to give them something back.”

Both Mammoth goaltender’s commitment to their community is inspiring and aligns with SEG’s principle of being ‘Community Obsessed.’ Head coach André Tourigny reflected on his player’s commitment to serving others.

“It’s huge, we want to be Community Obsessed as an organization,” Tourigny explained. “I believe in karma. When you’re a good person and you do the right thing and you take care of others, good things happen to you and it’s coming back. What goes around, comes around. To see our players have a big heart like that and getting involved, it’s super.”