Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

The Mammoth will start a three-game Eastern Swing on Sunday afternoon

GamePreviewWEB 12.14.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (15-15-3) vs Pittsburgh (14-8-8)

WHEN: Dec. 14, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • As Utah enters Sunday’s matchup, the team is fresh off a Friday night win that snapped a three-game losing skid. The Mammoth are 15-15-3 this season and 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth had a strong team win over the Seattle Kraken.
    • Nick Schmaltz (1G, 2A) and Kevin Stenlund (3A) paced the team while Utah had eight players on the scoresheet. In addition to Schmaltz, Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther (PPG), JJ Peterka (EN), and Lawson Crouse scored (EN).
    • Utah scored on one of their two power plays and went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced in his 13th win this season.
  • Guenther and Logan Cooley (injured) are tied for the team-lead with 14 goals, while JJ Peterka is right behind them with 13 goals. Clayton Keller’s 18 assists are a team-high as are Schmaltz’s 29 points. Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the second most assists on the team (17) while Keller is second in points (28).
  • Vejmelka has a 13-9-2 record, a 2.73 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-6-1 record with a 2.87 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth start a three-game road trip in Pittsburgh and will also travel to Boston and Detroit on this eastern swing.

Pittsburgh

  • Pittsburgh is on the second half of a back-to-back for Sunday’s game. The Penguins are 14-8-8 and 4-2-4 in their last 10 games.
  • The Penguins fell 6-5 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks in the first half of the back-to-back.
    • Pittsburgh had a 5-1 lead five and a half minutes into the third period; however, the Sharks would score four-unanswered goals in the third period to force overtime. In the extra frame, John Klingberg’s second of the game sealed the win for San Jose.
    • The Penguins scored three power play goals in the loss and had five different goal scorers: Sidney Crosby (PPG), Rutger McGroarty, Kevin Hayes, Bryan Rust (PPG), and Anthony Mantha (PPG).
    • Pittsburgh goaltender Arturs Silovs stopped 26 of the 32 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Crosby’s 19 goals and 34 points are team-highs while Evgeni Malkin has the most assists on the roster with 21. Malkin also has the second-most points on the team with 29. Bryan Rust and Anthony Mantha are tied for the second-most goals on the Penguins with 10 each, while Erik Karlsson’s 20 assists are second to Malkin.
  • Pittsburgh traded for goaltender Stuart Skinner on Friday and the netminder is going through the immigration process and was granted non-roster status. With Silovs playing in the front half of the back-to-back, Sergei Murashov might play in Sunday’s game. He was recalled on an emergency basis Saturday. Murashov has played only three NHL career games this season and has a 1-1-1 record. He has a 1.90 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
  • The Penguins will wrap up a five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

By the Numbers

  • Dylan Guenther scored his eighth go-ahead goal of the season in Friday’s win. He now trails only Cole Caufield (MTL: 10) and Bo Horvat (NYI:9) for most in the NHL. The forward has registered a team-high 11 points (6G, 5A) in his last 11 games dating back to 11/24 vs. VGK (per Mammoth PR).
  • Utah’s power play has scored in four of the last six games (12/3-12/12; 4-for-5, 26.7%) (per Mammoth PR). The Mammoth’s penalty kill has killed off 83.5% of their penalties this season which is seventh-best in the NHL.
  • Sidney Crosby’s 19 goals are tied for fourth-most by an individual player throughout the NHL.
  • With three power play goals in Saturday’s game, the Penguins power play has improved to the best in the league with a 32.9% scoring rate. On the other half of special teams, Pittsburgh has killed off 84.3% of their penalties which is fifth-best.

Against Pittsburgh This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and Penguins this season and the only game in Pittsburgh.

Season Series

  • Dec. 14: UTA at PIT
  • Mar. 14: UTA vs PIT

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 16: UTA at BOS
  • Dec. 17: UTA at DET
  • Dec. 19: UTA vs NJD

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

Schmidt, Vaněček Receive Stanley Cup Rings

Utah’s Total Team Effort Leads to 5-3 Win over Seattle

Utah Wraps Homestand Against Seattle

SEG Co-Founder Ashley Smith, Players, Staff, Broadcasters Pay It Forward

Utah Fought Hard But Falls Short to Defending Cup Champs

Utah Hosts Defending Stanley Cup Champs

Utah Comes Up Short Against LA

The Week Ahead: Dec. 8-14

Utah Starts Homestand Against Los Angeles

Utah Falls in Close Contest

Utah Finishes Six Game Road Trip In Calgary

Vejmelka Delivers in Utah’s 4-1 Win Over Vancouver

Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Vancouver

A Dream Come True

Team Effort Leads to Utah’s 7-0 Win Over Anaheim

Utah’s Road Trip Continues with Stop in Anaheim

Mammoth Goalies Pay it Forward and Donate Hockey Equipment to Czechia’s Youth Players

SEG Foundation Invites Utahns to ‘Pay It Forward’ on December 9 | RELEASE 12.2.25