Utah Wraps Homestand Against Seattle

THE DETAILS
WHO: Seattle (12-10-6) vs Utah (14-15-3)
WHEN: Dec. 12, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth host the Kraken for the final of three-straight at home
WHO: Seattle (12-10-6) vs Utah (14-15-3)
WHEN: Dec. 12, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Seattle
By the Numbers
Against Seattle This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
WEEK AHEAD: Dec. 8-14 Storylines and Matchups
FEATURE: SEG Pays It Forward
VIDEO
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Debut Episode Interview with Chris Armstrong
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
WATCH: Mini Mic Featuring the Moms!
NHL DEBUT: Daniil But, Welcome to the NHL
WARMUPS: All About the Fans