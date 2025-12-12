Utah Wraps Homestand Against Seattle

The Mammoth host the Kraken for the final of three-straight at home

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Seattle (12-10-6) vs Utah (14-15-3)

WHEN: Dec. 12, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Friday’s game looking to snap a three-game losing skid. The Mammoth have gone 3-7-0 in their last 10 games and are 14-15-3 this season.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.
    • It was a hard-fought battle for the Mammoth who rallied back from a 3-1 deficit with goals from Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain. Anton Lundell scored for Florida with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to secure the win. Utah played a solid game and came up short with a one-goal loss.
    • Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves on 36 shots and stopped 18 of 19 shots he saw in the third period.
  • Logan Cooley’s 14 goals lead the Mammoth while Captain Clayton Keller’s 18 assists and 28 points are team-highs. Guenther’s 13 goals are second most on the team, Mikhail Sergachev is second with 16 assists, and Nick Schmaltz is second in points with 26.
  • Utah’s starting goaltender, Karel Vejmelka, has a 12-9-2 record, a 2.72 goals against average, a .895 save percentage, and one shutout. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-6-1 record, a 2.87 goals against average, and a .878 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth are wrapping up a three-game homestand and will head out on a three-game road trip. Utah will make stops in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Detroit before returning home.

Seattle

  • Seattle enters Friday’s game fresh off a win. The Kraken are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games, and 12-10-6 this season.
  • The Kraken’s most recent game was a 3-2 overtime win against the LA Kings.
    • Seattle had three power play goals, including one in overtime, to secure the full two points against their Pacific Division opponent. After trading goals in the second period, LA scored a power play goal with 5:20 left in regulation to go ahead 2-1. With 26 seconds left, Matty Beniers scored to tie the game, 2-2. In overtime, Vince Dunn’s overtime tally secured the win. Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken in the win.
    • Joey Daccord stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in the win.
  • Jordan Eberle’s nine goals lead the Kraken as do his 18 points. Beniers has the team-lead with 13 assists and is tied with Dunn for the second-most points (17). Dunn is second with 12 assists.
  • Joey Daccord has a 8-7-4 record through the 19 games he’s played. He has a 2.94 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. Philipp Grubauer is Seattle’s backup. He has a 4-1-1 record with a 2.54 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.
  • The Kraken return home for two games following Friday’s contest. Seattle will host the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has not allowed a power-play goal in five straight games (12/3/25-12/10/25). The team has killed off 15 of their last 16 chances (per Mammoth PR).
  • Mammoth defensemen have combined for 37 points over the last 17 games (11/9-12/10; 6G, 31A).
  • Seattle has the 15th best power play in the NHL (19.5%). The team’s last four goals have been on the power play, including three in their win over the Kings.
  • The Kraken’s defensemen have scored 18 goals this season which is tied for fifth-most in the NHL.

Against Seattle This Season

  • This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and the Kraken and the first of two at Delta Center this season.

Season Series

  • Dec. 12: UTA vs SEA
  • Jan. 17: UTA vs SEA
  • Apr. 2: UTA at SEA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 14: UTA at PIT
  • Dec. 16: UTA at BOS
  • Dec. 17: UTA at DET

