Utah Finishes Six Game Road Trip In Calgary

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (14-12-3) at Calgary (10-15-4)
WHEN: Dec. 6, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth enter the final game of the season-long trip looking for a third-straight win
WHO: Utah (14-12-3) at Calgary (10-15-4)
WHEN: Dec. 6, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Calgary
By the Numbers
Against St. Louis This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
WEEK AHEAD: Dec. 1-7 Storylines and Matchups
VIDEO
FRESH ICE: Ep. 3: Preparing for Puck Drop
GAME HAT: But Gets Hat on Debut Night
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
WATCH: Mini Mic Featuring the Moms!
NHL DEBUT: Daniil But, Welcome to the NHL
WARMUPS: All About the Fans