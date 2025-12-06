Utah Finishes Six Game Road Trip In Calgary

The Mammoth enter the final game of the season-long trip looking for a third-straight win

GamePreviewWEB 12.6.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (14-12-3) at Calgary (10-15-4)

WHEN: Dec. 6, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Saturday’s game with a 14-12-3 record and two-straight wins. The Mammoth are 4-5-1 in their last ten games.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
    • Karel Vejmelka made timely saves throughout the game and stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced.
    • Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, and John Marino. (SHG, EN) scored for the Mammoth in the win.
  • Logan Cooley’s 14 goals lead the Mammoth while Captain Clayton Keller’s 17 assists and 26 points are team-highs. JJ Peterka’s 12 goals are second on the team as are Sergachev’s 15 assists, and Nick Schmaltz’s 25 points.
  • Saturday is the second half of a back-to-back for the Mammoth and the final game of a season-long, six-game road trip. Through the first five games of the trip, Utah has a 2-3-0 record.

Calgary

  • Calgary enters Saturday’s game with a 10-15-4 record; however, the team is 5-3-2 in their last ten games.
  • The Flames most recent game was a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. The win snapped a two-game losing skid.
    • Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring in the second period before the Wild tied the game, 1-1. Calgary’s three-goal third period pushed the Flames to a dominant win.
    • Dustin Wolf stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced and ended the night with a .963 save percentage.
  • Matt Coronato’s nine goals lead the Flames, while Nazem Kadri’s 17 assists and 22 points are team-highs. Blake Coleman has the second-most goals on the team with eight. Rasmus Andersson is second with 14 assists and 20 points.
  • Saturday is the second of four-straight at home for Calgary. The team will host the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings to wrap up the homestand.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s power play has scored in their last two outings. The Mammoth went 1-for-2 against the Anaheim Ducks (10/3) and the Vancouver Canucks (10/5).
  • Peterka’s six points (3G, 3A) over the last five games lead the Mammoth. Keller’s four assists lead the team during that span. Calgary’s Nazem Kadri leads his team with four points and three assists over the last five games, while Joel Farabee’s two goals are the most on the roster in that span.
  • Calgary’s penalty kill is sixth-best in the NHL with an 83.3% kill rate. The Flames have killed off 15-straight penalties over the last six games. The most recent power play goal allowed was on Nov. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks (CGY PK: 3-for-4).

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and the Flames this season. Saturday is the first of two in Calgary.

Season Series

  • Oct. 15: UTA vs CGY – Game Recap
  • Dec. 6: UTA at CGY
  • Apr. 12: UTA at CGY

